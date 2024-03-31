Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking mirror Jeffrey Epstein's tactics to lure victims?

Following the federal raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' houses in Florida and California related to sex trafficking, the hip-hop mogul has been accused of enticing victims to his opulent lifestyle just like Jeffrey Edward Epstein. Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' has allegedly abused the victims while travelling to the Virgin Islands and Saint Barthelemy on a rented luxury yacht.(AFP)

American billionaire and sexual offender Epstein was detained in July 2019 on allegations of engaging in sexual trafficking and conspiring to do so. The New York City medical examiner declared the convicted sex offender's died in a jail following a suicide attempt.

Combs has allegedly abused the victims while travelling to the Virgin Islands and Saint Barthelemy on a rented luxury yacht, Fox News reported.

According to a lawsuit filed in February by producer Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rode, Combs was indulged in an alleged pattern of assaults on women and sex trafficking that he claims were captured on hidden cameras placed throughout his properties.

It further claimed that Combs had an assistant who functioned similarly to Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking women to Epstein. While Maxwell has maintained her innocence and even appealed for conviction, she is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Epstein prosecutor speaks out on Diddy Combs' house raids

Combs has been involved in a number of legal disputes in recent months, including claims of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Rebekah Donaleski, a former federal prosecutor who oversaw the successful prosecution of Maxwell, provided her perspective on the raid at Combs' homes, calling it an "aggressive step" that indicates there are cooperative victims.

Speaking to Newsweek, Donaleski said that the raids might assist the law enforcement in finding information that would support the allegations against him. She added that preparators “keep photos, videos, things like that.”

Last month, a music producer claimed that Combs had forced him to approach prostitutes and then compelled him to have sexual relations with them.

However, these allegations were refuted by Combs' lawyer Shawn Holley, who had declared, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."

R&B singer Cassie, Combs' ex-girlfriend, filed a lawsuit against him in November, claiming that he had sexually abused her for years. The lawsuit, alleging that Combs had forced her to have sex with male prostitutes, was settled.