Unsealed court documents have surfaced, revealing a never-before-seen allegation that Ghislaine Maxwell introduced Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Andrew and other royalty during a trip to England. The claim challenges Maxwell's previous denial of facilitating the meeting. FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming court documents connected to a lawsuit involving financier Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week include details about theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, Hawking’s “proclivities” and a sexual encounter involving late night host Jimmy Kimmel. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)(AP)

Insider testimony:

Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein's former mansion manager, spilled the beans during a court hearing. Rodriguez, who served jail time for hiding Epstein's contacts, testified that Maxwell indeed took Epstein to England to acquaint him with royalty.

House of horrors connections:

Rodriguez highlighted the association between Prince Andrew and Epstein by mentioning the presence of "many pictures" of the royal in Epstein's notorious Palm Beach property, often referred to as the "house of horrors." “Mrs. Maxwell took him to England to introduce him to the royalty,” Rodriguez added.

Royal gathering photo:

A 2006 photo adds weight to the claim, showing Epstein, Maxwell, and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein at a party in Windsor Castle hosted by Prince Andrew's daughter, Beatrice.

Email and text scouring:

Unsealed documents also disclosed a court order from 2016, directing Maxwell's legal team to search her emails and text messages for Prince Andrew's name, along with terms like "sex toy" and "slave" during a dispute with Virginia Giuffre's legal team.

Giuffre's allegations:

Additional unsealed documents from Giuffre's case contain disturbing allegations, including Prince Andrew's involvement in orgies with minors on Epstein's Caribbean island and inappropriate behaviour such as sucking on Giuffre's toes during a bath.

Denial and legal maneuvers:

Prince Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing, emphasizing that being mentioned in court documents doesn't imply involvement or awareness of Epstein's actions. Maxwell's lawyers dismissed the email and text search as a 'wild goose chase,' as the case settled before reaching court.

Search criteria:

In 2016, the requested search terms included "Prince," "Andrew," "Royal," "underage," "massage," "slave," "sex," "nipple," and "dildo." The outcome of the search remains undisclosed.