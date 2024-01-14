Jeffrey Epstein list: Final set of documents expose paedophile's last words on sex trafficking claims

The public has gained access to thousands of pages of court documents related to the late sex offender and notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, after a US judge ordered the unsealing of the records in a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell lawsuit unseals Jeffrey Epstein's dark web of influence(Vanity Fair archive)

The documents revealed the names of many influential people and A-listers, such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner. However, being named in the documents does not imply that they had any knowledge or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

The last set of documents, which came out on Tuesday, contained the depositions of Giuffre, Maxwell and Epstein.

Epstein’s deposition showed how he evaded questions about his abuse of young and underage girls. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right over 1,000 times.

Maxwell’s deposition included disturbing messages that were sent to Epstein – one of which seemed to be a code for getting an underage Russian girl for Epstein.

“She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free, and you can have your first today if you call,” it said.

Why is the secret Epstein list being released now? These documents are not new

They are part of a defamation case that was brought by Epstein victim Giuffre against Maxwell in 2015.

Giuffre sued Maxwell after she denied her claims of being abused by Epstein and some of his associates for years.

The case lasted for two years, and many people gave depositions and testimonies for both sides before it was settled in 2017.

At that time, a judge put the documents under a protective seal, and the identities of those named in the documents were hidden.

But, The Miami Herald whose investigative journalism exposed Epstein’s crimes challenged the sealing of the documents in court.

About 2,000 pages of documents were unsealed in 2019, and more documents followed in the next years.

But, this current batch of documents remained sealed and the names of hundreds of people connected to the deceased paedophile were kept secret, known only as Jane and John Does.

Maxwell’s lawyers tried to stop the release of the documents for years but they gave up the fight in 2022.

Finally the list unsealed

Then, in a historic decision in December, US District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the documents could be unsealed and the names revealed in full, saying that there was no legal reason to keep the names of Epstein’s associates hidden as “John and Jane Does”.

She also said that much of the information was already public, having been disclosed through other lawsuits, criminal cases or media reports.

The judge’s decision opened the way for the release of the documents and the unmasking of the names and connections of those linked to the infamous disgraced financier.

Those named in the documents had 14 days to appeal, before the documents were to be unsealed entirely from 1 January.

The federal judge also ordered the names of some of Epstein’s victims to remain anonymous.