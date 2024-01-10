Jeffrey Epstein list: Paedophile hung nude photographs of victims in his property, new names revealed

Jeffrey Epstein's list of final batch of confidential documents have revealed several new prominent figures including Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico governor Bill Richardson. FILE - In this courtroom artist's sketch, Jeffrey Epstein listens during a bail hearing in federal court in New York on July 15, 2019. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)(AP)

Thousands of pages of documents naming former president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Richard Branson were unsealed in the past week after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Latest set of documents include depositions from Epstein accuser Victoria Giuffre, and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein. Giuffre’s 2016 deposition, she claimed that she was trafficked to Wexner for sex and that he “participated in sex with minors”. Wexner previously issued a statement denying all wrongdoing.

Who was Jean-Luc Brunel?

Jean-Luc Brunel, the late Parisian model agent was named in the latest documents. He allegedly arranged depraved gifts for Jeffrey Epstein, according to the newly surfaced documents. Brunel was found dead in his prison cell, reportedly by suicide, in Paris last year. He faced charges of raping a minor.

In Maxwell’s deposition, she was confronted with disturbing messages by Jean Luc Brunel, referenced what appeared to be code for procuring an underage Russian girl for Epstein.

“It says, quote, He has a teacher for you to teach you how to speak Russian. She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call,” Maxwell was asked.

Jeffrey Epstein had a room named ‘dungeon’ in NYC townhouse

In the latest set of documents Virginia Giuffre claimed Epstein had a room named ‘the dungeon’ in his New York City townhouse. “So there was pictures on his desk in the office and around that room, and then there’s this room that I refer to as the dungeon and that had a huge photograph of me and another girl, I mean huge as in bigger than that wall cabinet,” she testified.

“There’s a painting of both of us doing salacious acts together.”

When asked what she meant by “salacious acts”, she replied: “Sexual acts, you know what I’m saying?”

Ms Giuffre said that there “nude photographs” of victims around the paedophile’s property.