Jeffrey Epstein list: Was Donald Trump Doe 174? Read to know

While supporters of Donald Trump celebrated that the MAGA leader was hardly mentioned in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents, a new report released by the Business Insider claimed that the former US President checks all the boxes for “Doe 174”. Former President Donald Trump (AP)

The court documents had identified Doe 174 as a person whose "association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has been widely reported in the media already, and his or her name came up during Maxwell's public criminal trial."

This comes as thousands of pages of court records in a lawsuit connected to Epstein have been made public over the last week.

The records list over 170 individuals whose names have surfaced in a court case involving Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend who was found guilty of trafficking girls to him for sex, and Virginia Giuffre, one of his accusers.

The identities of nearly 170 Epstein associates, including his rich friends and victims, were sealed for various reasons. They were designated as a "J. Doe" in discussions over whether or not to reveal their identities or keep them redacted.

Here are the reasons why Trump seems to fit the criteria of ‘Doe 174’

Trump seems to fit the criteria of Doe 174, having a long connection with Epstein and saying "I wish her well" upon Maxwell's indictment on sex trafficking charges, Business Insider reported.

It's unclear if Trump battled to have the records conceal his name.

In December order, US District Judge Loretta Preska claimed that some Does didn't fight to keep their identities secret. Regarding Bill Clinton, who has been identified as Doe 36, Preska stated that he didn't have any objection to his name being made public.

But she did not use the same language in her rulings for Doe 174, instead she said, “This material should be unsealed in full”.

Epstein's victim Johanna Sjoberg highlights billionaire ties with Trump

Johanna Sjoberg, who has accused Epstein of rape and Prince Andrew of molesting her, provided two of the previously disclosed documents, dubbed Doe 174, according to the judge.

In her the deposition, Sjoberg denied offering Trump massages at any of Epstein's facilities. She also talked about flying in Epstein's private plane to Atlantic City, where they stopped by at one of Trump's casinos.

Sjoberg recalled in the deposition, "Jeffrey said, Great, we'll call up Trump, and we'll go to — I don't recall the name of the casino, but — we'll go to the casino."

The court documents that were released on Wednesday revealed the names of several prominent people, including Trump, although he was hardly mentioned and there was no reference made to any illicit behavior on his part.