Jeffrey Epstein list: Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time since being named in explosive docs

Prince Andrew has broken cover for the first time since he was named in newly released court documents. The Duke of York was seen leaving his residence, Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate, hours after one of the Jeffrey Epstein victims alleged that the billionaire had kept “sex tapes” involving prominent people, including Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York.(AFP)

The disgraced Duke of York, who has vehemently rejected all allegations, looked dejected as his former friendship with Epstein came back into limelight. He was pictured driving his green Range Rover all alone.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sarah Ransome, who said she was a victim of Epstein, stated that Prince Andrew was filmed having sex by the US financier. But a firm representing Epstein's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, highlighted that the claims "manifestly lack credibility".

Following the uproar surrounding his association with Epstein, Prince Andrew withdrew from public life and stopped using his royal title. He reportedly paid millions of pounds to resolve a legal lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of molesting her. The Duke of York claimed that he never met Giuffre.

Also Read: King Charles to withdraw Prince Andrew's security funding over Jeffrey Epstein list

Will King Charles exile Prince Andrew following the latest revelations?

King Charles will not exile his brother following the latest revelations, seemingly fulfilling the promise he made to his mother late Queen Elizabeth II, reported the Mirror, citing royal insiders.

“Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter,” they said.

According to an insider, Prince William believes that Prince Andrew's connections to the late Epstein will "haunt" the Royal Family.

“William was very clear [that in his view] Andrew can not be trusted,” the source said.

What Sarah Ransome said on the Duke of York?

Sarah Ransome wrote, “When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery. Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her. Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that! After two hours of trying to convince my friend to come forward with me, I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three men mentioned above. I personally can confirm that I have, with my own two eyes, seen the evidence of these sexual acts, which clearly identifies Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Richard Branson having sexual intercourse with my friend. When my friend eventually had the courage to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson and Prince Andrew."