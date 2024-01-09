Prince Andrew faces Royal security bill over Epstein abuse claims

Prince Andrew faces security bill as Epstein list's abuse claims mount. Newly released documents name Prince Andrew in Epstein lawsuit(AP/Reuters)

‌The Telegraph reported that King Charles is planning to stop paying for the security of Prince Andrew’s Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, amid growing pressure over the sexual abuse allegations against him.

‌The Duke of York, who has no clear source of income, will have to find a way to cover the costs of security and maintenance for the 30-room mansion, which needs major repairs.

‌The move comes as Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader and former chief prosecutor, supported calls for the police to investigate the claims made against the Duke in newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein's US court papers.

‌The papers are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly procured minor girls for Epstein. Ms Giuffre accused the Duke of abusing her when she was 17, including in London, and of groping another young woman at Epstein’s New York home in 2001.

‌The Duke of York has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.‌

What Sir Keir has to say

Sir Keir said, “I think wherever there’s a complaint made it’s inevitable that it should be looked at.‌

“I mean, we have to start with the victims here and look at what allegations have been made. I’ve seen the headlines on this, not the detail… but frankly whoever it is, where there are allegations, credible allegations made, then of course they should be looked at.”

‌Sir Keir was the director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, when Ms Giuffre published a photo showing the Duke with his arm around her waist and gave an interview to a newspaper detailing how she was trafficked to London, where she claimed she met the royal for the first time.

‌A former senior Cabinet minister criticised Sir Keir’s comments, saying, “This raises issues as to Starmer’s own failure when DPP to ask key questions. His latest intervention appears to be an attempt to rewrite his own history as DPP.”

Police will not lodge any more case on Prince Andrew

‌On Friday, the Metropolitan Police said that an investigation had not been opened.

‌In October 2021, the force decided to take no further action against the Duke after examining legal documents from the civil case brought by Ms Giuffre. ‌The disclosure of the papers reignited questions about the Duke’s royal status.

‌Efforts to move him to Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home that used to belong to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been unsuccessful.‌

The Duke’s lease allows him to live in the property until 2078, but it also requires him to keep it in good condition.‌