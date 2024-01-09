Jeffrey Epstein list: Richard Branson's alleged sex tapes mentioned in court docs

A bombarding allegation that Jeffrey Epstein secretly filmed his influential friends, including former US president Donald Trump, Sir Richard Branson, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, having sex with young women has been dismissed by the Virgin boss as “baseless and unfounded”. Richard Branson firmly denies Jeffrey Epstein 'Sex Tape' accusations(Reuters)

The claim was made by Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s alleged ‘sex slaves’, who said she had seen the sex tapes herself and was ready to testify in court.

She wrote in a letter to a New York Post journalist in 2016, “When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey.”

“I personally can confirm that I have, with my own two eyes, seen the evidence of these sexual acts, which clearly identifies [them] having sexual intercourse with my friend. I will be more than willing to swear under oath and testify in court.”

She also claimed that Donald Trump had sex with “many girls” at Epstein’s paedophile properties.

Sex tape allegation was “baseless and unfounded": Branson

The letter was part of the latest batch of court documents that were unsealed by a US judge in relation to Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice.

However, a spokesman for Sir Richard said the sex tapes allegation was “baseless and unfounded’ and referred to a 2019 article in the New Yorker magazine that reported that Miss Ransome had ‘invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour and make him believe she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me’.”

The same letter was also used by Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz to argue that Miss Ransome “manifestly lacks credibility”.

Who is Sarah Ransome?

Miss Ransome, 38, the daughter of Lord Macpherson, the second baron of Drumochter, has previously spoken out about how she was raped by Epstein up to three times a day after being lured by Maxwell when she was a 22-year-old aspiring model.

She was one of 11 women who gave statements at Maxwell’s sentencing hearing in New York in 2022, where they described how the British socialite had ruined their lives.

This is the first time that her claims about Epstein recording Andrew, Sir Richard and Clinton have been revealed in court documents.

The sex tapes theory has been a persistent rumor in the Epstein case. Two other victims, Maria Farmer and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, have said that they saw a room full of CCTV monitors at Epstein’s $65million mansion in New York, some of which showed cameras in the bathrooms.