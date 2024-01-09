Jeffrey Epstein list: Fourth batch names Virgin founder Richard Branson, Donald Trump's sex tapes

On Monday morning, the public got access to the fourth round of documents from Jeffrey Epstein's list. The notorious paedophile financier and sex offender killed himself in prison before he could be tried for federal sex-trafficking charges in 2019. Epstein's List exposes influential figures in paedophile scandal. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS. (REUTERS)

The 17 documents that were unsealed are part of a larger batch of thousands of pages that were released last week - and the final ones are expected to be out later on Monday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The documents are from a 2015 civil lawsuit that Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend. Giuffre alleged that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused her when she was a minor and that Maxwell lied about it.

The judge in charge of the case ordered the documents to be unsealed in December 18, after media outlets pushed for their public disclosure.

ALSO READ| Jeffrey Epstein list: Third set of documents connected to notorious paedophile released

The documents, including those that are still sealed, are likely to reveal nearly 200 names, such as some of Epstein’s victims, influential businessmen, politicians and possibly other A-listers.

Alleged sex tapes of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson surface in new doc

According to newly released court papers, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims alleged that former President Donald Trump regularly engaged in “sexual relations” with one of her friends at the deceased sex offender’s New York residence.

The victim, Sarah Ransome, also said in a series of emails in 2016 that she had tapes of Epstein’s prominent associates — such as Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British tycoon Richard Branson having sex with an unidentified woman.

No new information yet on Epstein's list

Most of the documents that were unsealed on Monday did not contain new information, but more documents are expected to come out later in the day.

The previous documents had some details about how the documents were obtained for the defamation case that Giuffre brought against Maxwell.

Giuffre said that Maxwell and Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew. She sued Maxwell for calling her a liar.

One of the documents showed a list of keywords that were used to search Maxwell’s electronic devices for evidence. The list had names like “Clinton” and “Andrew”, and words like “schoolgirl” and “gerbil”.

Bill Clinton, the former US president, was one of the prominent men who had ties with Epstein, but he was never accused of any crime.

ALSO READ| King Charles' brother Prince Andrew filmed having sex? What court documents say

Other famous names that have been mentioned in the documents are Michael Jackson, a singer, and David Copperfield, a magician. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in December 2021 for her part in providing teenage girls to Epstein. Epstein took his own life in his cell a few weeks after he was arrested for sex trafficking in July 2019.

Before the documents were made public, the names were written as variations of J Doe in the court papers. Many of these names were already familiar to the public as Epstein’s associates before the unsealing.