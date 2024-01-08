King Charles' brother Prince Andrew filmed having sex? What court documents say

Sex tapes were allegedly taken of Prince Andrew by paedophile US financier Jeffrey Epstein, court documents revealed. Sarah Ransome, who said she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, said that the Duke of York was filmed having sex by the US financier. But a firm representing Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, highlighted that the claims "manifestly lack credibility". Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

Sarah Ransome had given a victim impact statement ahead of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell being sentenced for sex-trafficking, it was reported. Although, Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew stepped down from public life and no longer uses his royal title after the controversy over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It was reported that the Duke of York paid millions of pounds to settle a civil case with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her. Prince Andrew claimed that he never met Virginia Giuffre.

This comes as a US court ordered hundreds of documents to be unsealed related to Jeffrey Epstein.

What Sarah Ransome said on Prince Andrew?

Sarah Ransome wrote, “When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery. Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her. Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that! After two hours of trying to convince my friend to come forward with me, I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three men mentioned above. I personally can confirm that I have, with my own two eyes, seen the evidence of these sexual acts, which clearly identifies Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Richard Branson having sexual intercourse with my friend. When my friend eventually had the courage to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson and Prince Andrew."