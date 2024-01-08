Meghan Markle writing a memoir? Will talk about these royal family members

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is set to write her memoir following her husband's ‘Spare’. The book will put spotlight on Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles, a royal commentator claimed. Prince Harry released his own memoir in January 2023 which talked about his feud with the royal family. Meghan Markle has already published the children's book ‘The Bench’. The couple are also reportedly writing their third book which will be a wellness guide. Meghan Markle is seen. (AFP)

Lynn Carratt, from Press Box PR, warned that early 2024 would not be the right time for the publication of Meghan Markle's memoir.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She said, “I am sure that is still the plan and it will form part of their deal with Penguin, but timing is everything and 2024 wouldn't be the right time for its release. There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about.”

The expert claimed that Meghan Markle would shine a spotlight on her in-laws if she were to write a tell-all book.

“She'll want [to] talk [about] her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William. I'm sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn't that forthcoming about that side of her life,” she said.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell said, "From a more pragmatic perspective, it's worth noting that there is no one who was attacked more consistently in the memoir Spare than Prince William. There was no member of the Royal Family who had as many private details revealed in that book, as Prince William. Even Queen Camilla was not attacked as consistently as Prince William was."