Elon Musk ‘uses drugs at parties’, his behaviour worries board members: Report

Elon Musk’s drug use is worrying executives and board members at businesses he runs, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report cited unidentified people familiar with the billionaire and the companies as saying that Elon Musk's drug use is ongoing and he is consuming ketamine. Elon Musk said in August last year that he has a prescription to use the drug as an antidepressant. Elon Musk is seen.(Reuters)

What are the claims made about Elon Musk's drug use

Elon Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties, the report claimed. The billionaire's lawyer told the newspaper that his client is “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test" as he referred to “false facts” in the article.

Elon Musk's public use of marijuana

Elon Musk was seen publicly using marijuana with podcaster Joe Rogan in September 2018 which resulted in the Pentagon to review the federal security clearance tied to his role as CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, it was reported.

What has Elon Musk said on drug use

On the article, Elon Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter), “After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing. Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol.”

What else was reported about Elon Musk's drug use

The report claimed that Linda Johnson Rice, who became a Tesla director in 2017, didn’t stand for reelection out of frustration with Elon Musk’s behavior and his drug use.

Which companies does Elon Musk oversee

Elon Musk oversees six companies: Tesla, SpaceX and X, formerly known as Twitter; tunneling venture The Boring Co.; brain implant developer Neuralink; and artificial intelligence startup xAI.