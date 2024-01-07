King Charles' first public appearance since new Prince Andrew revelations

King Charles was seen in Sandringham first time since Prince Andrew was named in legal documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein. The monarch was seen attending a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate in Norfolk. Prince Andrew had joined the royal family for Christmas in Sandringham, but it was reported that he was staying at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor after that. Jeffrey Epstein Files: King Charles is seen amid new Prince Andrew allegations.

The Duke of York is at the centre of controversy again after he was named in legal files concerning his former friend and Jeffrey Epstein's lover, Ghislaine Maxwell. It was reported that King Charles may overturn the decision of welcoming his brother back into the fold.

The Mirror reported, citing a royal source, "The King has no option but to completely cut ties with Andrew. He will forever be tainted by his association with Epstein and despite his denials of wrongdoing, the constant drip of information about Epstein and Ghislaine Max­­well is a stain on the Royal Family. There is no way back for him. Andrew should have no place in public alongside the King or any other member of the Royal Family."

What are the claims against Prince Andrew?

Legal papers released include claims that Prince Andrew had "daily massages" during frequent visits to Jeffrey Epstein's Florida mansion. Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein's housekeeper from 1991 until 2002, said as per the legal documents, "Prince Andrew spent weeks with us."

Prince Andrew was forced to step down from royal life and stripped of his military appointments and patronages in 2019 after an interview in which he said that he did not regret the friendship with Jeffrey Epstein due to the "opportunities I was given to learn" about business from him.