Jeffrey Epstein list: Discredited allegations about sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Donald Trump mentioned in new docs

Another set of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed on Monday, January 8, revealed that an accuser once claimed former President Donald Trump allegedly had “sexual relations” with one of her unnamed friends “on regular occasions” at Epstein’s home. In various emails to then-New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan in 2016, Sarah Ransome claimed she had copies of tapes made by Epstein of his high-profile friends, including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Trump and British business magnate Richard Branson. A Jeffrey Epstein accuser once claimed she had copies of tapes made by the paedophile of his high-profile friends, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File, New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, TANNEN MAURY / AFP)

“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples,’” Ransome wrote about her friend in one email, which went public with the sets of documents that were unsealed over the last few days.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” she added.

However, in another email later that year, Ransome walked back on the allegations. “I would like to retract everything I have said to you and walk away from this,” according to the filing, adding that “only bad things” and “pain for my family” would come from going public.

Ransome, years later in 2019, wrote in a New Yorker article that she “invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, Trump advisor Steven Cheung said, “These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.”

The newly-released documents also include a string of photographs produced by Ransome, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, herself and other young women on the paedophile’s private island, according to ABC News. Back in 2017, she filed a lawsuit against Epstein, Maxwell and other alleged co-conspirators under the pseudonym Jane Doe 43. She said that Jean Luc Brunel, a French model scout and associate of Epstein, took some of the photos and gave them to her.

Ransome now lives in London. She never produced the tapes and was deposed as a witness in the Virginia Giuffre versus Ghislaine Maxwell litigation in 2017.