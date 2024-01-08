Prince Andrew will reject King Charles' efforts to evict him from royal mansion over Epstein list: Report

A new report has claimed that Prince Andrew will reject efforts to get him evicted from his mansion by his brother King Charles III after being named on the Jeffrey Epstein list. Andrew currently shares the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking with The Mirror, a source close to Andrew said he and Ferguson are not “going nowhere.” “The King can’t force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honoring,” the source said of the 75-year lease Andrew signed on the property back in 2003.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After Andrew was named in the recently-unsealed Epstein list, Charles reportedly considered moving him to a smaller home. The King also decided to cut off his funding for security at the estate.

The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well.

Andrew was reported to have sexually abused Giuffre when she was 17. He also allegedly enjoyed “daily massages” when he stayed at the paedophile’s home in Florida. Epstein’s former Butler said “Prince Andrew spent weeks with us” in the main guest bedroom, referred to as the ‘blue room.’ Andrew has maintained that he is innocent.

The Metropolitan police recently said that “no investigation has been launched. Should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls. Some of his victims were as young as 14 years old, prosecutors have said. He committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.

In 2019, federal prosecutors charged him with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.