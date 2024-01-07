‘Royals support?’, Princess Beatrice visits father Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein list revelation

Amidst swirling controversy and public scrutiny, Princess Beatrice has made a private visit to her father, Prince Andrew, at his Windsor estate. Princess Beatrice has made a private visit to her father, Prince Andrew, at his Windsor estate.(REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)

Following the disclosure of new documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew is once again in the news, facing accusations of sexual misconduct. The Duke of York is going through a difficult moment, and Princess Beatrice's visit, which seems to be an act of support, raises concerns about his future with the Royal Family.

Princess Beatrice meets Prince Andrew

As per Post, Andrew's thirty-five-year-old daughter, Princess Beatrice, was seen driving to her father's Windsor home. Smiling broadly, she walked through the gates of the Duke of York's estate, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The couple still lives together in the huge 30-room estate they purchased several years ago, even after getting divorced. Sarah Ferguson, well known by her stage name Fergie, is said to have rejected the idea of being remarried to Prince Andrew, saying she didn't want to be under constant attention.

As per Express US, she said, "That would put her back (under the microscope) and being examined. And nobody wants that, she’s quite happy walking the Queen’s corgis.”

Recent document releases linking Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein's estate have raised concerns about the Duke's future. Reports suggest he may face funding cuts for his personal security and possible relocation from his current residence. Thousands of documents about Epstein have frequently highlighted Prince Andrew's repeated visits to his island. One specific allegation claims he groped a 20-year-old woman in 2001.

According to the Post, Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew, appears to be standing by her father in spite of his repeated references in the most recent Jeffrey Epstein document dump.

Epstein list

Many famous people, including former president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Hollywood stars, royalty, politicians, and well-known scientists, were revealed in newly opened court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week.