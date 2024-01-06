close_game
Jeffrey Epstein files: What King Charles feels about 'arrogant' Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein files: What King Charles feels about 'arrogant’ Prince Andrew

ByMallika Soni
Jan 06, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Jeffrey Epstein files: A royal commentator talked about Prince Andrew following the unsealing of bombshell Jeffrey Epstein files.

King Charles is deeply regretful about a decision that was made regarding Prince Andrew, according to a royal commentator. Former Sun royal editor Charles Rae talked about Prince Andrew following the unsealing of bombshell Jeffrey Epstein files- documents relating to the paedophile financier which included evidence of a woman who claimed Prince Andrew touched her inappropriately. Earlier, Buckingham Palace said that the allegations are “categorically untrue”. Prince Andrew has always maintained he is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein Files: Britain's King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)
Jeffrey Epstein Files: Britain's King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

Charles Rae said the new information is likely to make King Charles regret his decision to invite Prince Andrew to Sandringham on Christmas.

“The King is in a difficult position in so much as I think he made a mistake at Sandringham. That wasn’t an official royal outing, it was a family outing. He should have told Andrew not to turn up. I think he may well regret that decision," he said.

It was also reported that King Charles sought to remove the Duke of York from Royal Lodge and wishes to move him into Frogmore Cottage, a decision Prince Andrew has so far resisted.

Charles Rae told GB news, “The King has tried to kick him out of the royal residences before. That has reached a stalemate. The King will try again to oust him from Windsor Lodge. He will still have to have a house and I suspect it will be Frogmore Cottage, which is Harry and Meghan’s former home. Andrew is a very arrogant man and he loves to keep his royal trappings. He has got nothing left apart from riding his horse. The King is going to have to sit down and have a review of Andrew’s future in terms of the Royal Family. He won’t be kicked out, but he will certainly be curtailed in many ways.”

