On Prince Andrew, King Charles ‘powerless’: Facing ‘unprecedented’ pressure' from…

The UK royal family is under “unprecedented” pressure following the latest revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a royal commentator said. King Charles made a “mistake” in inviting Prince Andrew to Sandringham on Christmas, royal expert Charles Rae said after the Duke of York was named in court documents relating to the financier Jeffrey Epstein. Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

Prince Andrew has always said that he was innocent while Buckingham Palace said earlier the allegations are “categorically untrue”.

What a royal commentator said on Prince Andrew

“We’re only six days into it and the pressure on Prince Andrew and the Royal Family is now mounting to a level which is almost unprecedented. We have a King who is now under great pressure to do something about Andrew. There is not much he can do. He’s been stripped of his HRH and he’s not allowed to use it," royal expert Charles Rae said.

The royal commentator added, “He cannot represent any of these charities or his military functions. He’s sitting in his nearly 30 room almost palace. Charles has already told him he can carry on paying for the upkeep of the place. Now we’re hearing that the King may stop paying for Andrew’s private security which amounts to £3m a year.”

Prince Andrew- Jeffrey Epstein allegations

As documents naming more than 170 people- associates, friends or victims of Jeffrey Epstein were made public- a woman named Johanna Sjoberg claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001. Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal life and the working UK monarchy after row over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein while strenuously denies all allegations.