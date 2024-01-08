close_game
close_game
News / World News / On Prince Andrew, King Charles ‘powerless’: Facing ‘unprecedented’ pressure' from…

On Prince Andrew, King Charles ‘powerless’: Facing ‘unprecedented’ pressure' from…

ByMallika Soni
Jan 08, 2024 05:19 PM IST

King Charles made a “mistake” in inviting Prince Andrew to Sandringham on Christmas, a royal expert said.

The UK royal family is under “unprecedented” pressure following the latest revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a royal commentator said. King Charles made a “mistake” in inviting Prince Andrew to Sandringham on Christmas, royal expert Charles Rae said after the Duke of York was named in court documents relating to the financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

Read more: Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry: 'Amid tough times…'

Prince Andrew has always said that he was innocent while Buckingham Palace said earlier the allegations are “categorically untrue”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What a royal commentator said on Prince Andrew

“We’re only six days into it and the pressure on Prince Andrew and the Royal Family is now mounting to a level which is almost unprecedented. We have a King who is now under great pressure to do something about Andrew. There is not much he can do. He’s been stripped of his HRH and he’s not allowed to use it," royal expert Charles Rae said.

Read more: Meghan Markle writing a memoir? Will talk about these royal family members

The royal commentator added, “He cannot represent any of these charities or his military functions. He’s sitting in his nearly 30 room almost palace. Charles has already told him he can carry on paying for the upkeep of the place. Now we’re hearing that the King may stop paying for Andrew’s private security which amounts to £3m a year.”

Prince Andrew- Jeffrey Epstein allegations

As documents naming more than 170 people- associates, friends or victims of Jeffrey Epstein were made public- a woman named Johanna Sjoberg claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001. Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal life and the working UK monarchy after row over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein while strenuously denies all allegations.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out