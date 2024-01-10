Another pervert prince? Epstein victim says she was sex trafficked to another royal

The unsealing of court documents linked to paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has caused unrest. Among other notable figures, Prince Andrew was also named in the list. While this sent shockwaves across the Royal Family, another “prince” was also associated with the late sex offender. An undated handout photo shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo.(AFP)

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to engage in sexual acts with another royal

Epstein's victim of sex trafficking, Virginia Giuffre, claimed she was forced to engage in sexual activity with another unnamed royal. According to Giuffre's transcripts from a 2016 deposition, the victim revealed that Prince Andrew wasn't the only royal she was sex trafficked to.

As per the transcripts, which were made public on Tuesday, defence lawyer Mary Borja asked her, “What other world leaders were you sexually trafficked to?” To this, Giuffre said, “Prince Andrew for one,” before disclosing that there was another royal figure in the picture, as per the Messenger.

However, she couldn't identify the royal, who spoke in a “foreign” language. “I honestly do not know his name,” Giuffre said. She explained that at the time, she was “introduced to him as a prince.” She admitted to not knowing the country he was from before adding, “He spoke in a foreign – he did speak [in a] foreign tongue, he spoke English as well. But I'm not too sure where he was from.”

Though the filing doesn't indicate exactly when the alleged incident took place, Giuffre had named Epstein and his close aide and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell as witnesses. “They were present before the sexual activity and then I went to have sexual activity with him alone … on the instruction of Epstein and Ghislaine,” Giuffre said as per the NY Post.