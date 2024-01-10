close_game
Prince Andrew's issues 'will haunt royal family' forever, Prince William feels

Prince Andrew's issues ‘will haunt royal family’ forever, Prince William feels

ByMallika Soni
Jan 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Prince Andrew settled a claim by Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum in 2022 without admitting any wrongdoing.

Prince William thinks that Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein will "haunt' the royal family after the Duke of York was named in newly released court documents. The Jeffrey Epstein files relate to a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre against jailed British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Virginia Giuffre has accused Price Andrew of abusing her when she was a teenager although the Duke of York has fervently denied the allegations.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, is seen. (Reuters)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, is seen. (Reuters)

Prince Andrew settled a claim by Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum in 2022 without admitting any wrongdoing but Prince William feels that Prince Andrew's link to Jeffrey Epstein will haunt the UK royals as a source told the Mirror, “William was very clear [that in his view] Andrew can not be trusted."

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice visited him after was named in the newly released court documents as she was seen driving through the gates of the royal lodge.

What Jeffrey Epstein files said about Prince Andrew

The records included the 2009 deposition of a former housekeeper Juan Alessi at Jeffrey Epstein's home in Florida where the financier spent time with Prince Andrew. Juan Alessi said in a testimony that “Prince Andrew spent weeks with us” and when he visited, he would receive daily massages.

Prince Andrew would stay in the main guest bedroom, which he described as “the blue room", he said recounting other celebrities including former US president Donald Trump and “a lot of queens and other famous people that I can’t remember.”

Donald Trump would come to Jeffrey Epstein’s home for dinner but he “never sat at the table” but ate in the kitchen. Juan Alessi worked at Jeffrey Epstein’s home from 1990 to 2002 where he saw “many, many, many” young adult female visitors. Prince Andrew was criticized when photos emerged of him visiting Jeffrey Epstein in New York.

