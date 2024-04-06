‘Like father, like son’: Christian Combs accused of sexual assault on yacht charted by Sean Combs

Following federal raids on music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' homes in Miami and LA, a woman has alleged that Combs' son, Christian, sexually assaulted her while she was working on his dad’s yacht. The rapper is currently under investigation for sex trafficking accusations made by several of his former close acquaintances. Diddy, who allegedly chartered the yacht, is being sued for premises liability and for aiding and abetting his son. Christian Combs accused of sexual assault on yacht charted by Sean Combs(Pic credit: King Combs Instagram)

Christian Combs accused of sexual assault

On Thursday, the new lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Christian, Diddy’s 26-year-old son, has been accused of “sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress” by Grace O’Marcaigh as an employee on a boat chartered by Puff Daddy himself for a trip late in December 2022 as per the documents obtained by People. All this happened when she was twenty-five years old.

As a steward, O'Marcaigh said she served dinner and drinks to guests on the yacht from 6 pm to 6 am. During her stay on board, she noted numerous people who may be prostitutes practising sex work and some celebrities indulging in partying and drug abuse.

The complaint further says that on December 28th, 2022, Christian went aboard the yacht with music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones (Jones also made critical accusations against the rapper aged 54 such as sexual battery and harassment allegations). In addition to these things, it is alleged that when Diddy’s son came onto the ship he was “extremely drunk” and had singled her out during that day.

According to the complaint, O'Marcaigh said Christian pushed her to drink a glass of tequila, then became ‘aggressive’ and demanded she drink more. She said she suspected the tequila was spiked because she had seen other women lose consciousness from one drink. She also said Christian groped her breasts and private body parts. The complaint filed also includes an audio recording and pictures of bruises to back the claims. Following her job termination, she alleged in the suit that her mental health worsened and she experienced anxiety, panic attacks, and suicidal thoughts.

“I am here to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves, and I applaud Grace for being so brave to come forward with her truth,” Ms O’Marcaigh’s attorney Rodney Diggs told NBC News. “Hopefully her story will inspire others to come forward.” She added. In addition, Diddy was named as a co-conspirator in the suit for his son’s alleged role in the attack, as well as for his responsibility as the yacht’s chartering company.

“Like father, like son. It gives us no joy or pleasure in filing this suit against Christian Combs," Ms O’Marcaigh’s other attorney Tyrone Blackburn remarked.