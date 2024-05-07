 Ariana Grande’s heartwarming moment with Cynthia Erivo at Met Gala 2024. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Ariana Grande’s heartwarming moment with Cynthia Erivo at Met Gala 2024. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 07, 2024 06:53 AM IST

A video showing a sweet interaction between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Met Gala 2024 was shared on Instagram. The video is viral.

A video shared on the official Instagram page of The Metropolitan Museum of Art showing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has left people pleasantly surprised. Captured at the museum’s annual event, Met Gala, the video shows the co-stars sharing a special moment. There is a chance that the clip will leave you saying “Aww”,

The image shows Ariana Grande posing for the cameras with her co-star Cynthia Erivo. (Instagram/@metmuseum)
The image shows Ariana Grande posing for the cameras with her co-star Cynthia Erivo. (Instagram/@metmuseum)

“A wickedly fun moment on the #MetGala red carpet with co-stars,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the video, the stars rush towards each other and share a warm hug. The video also shows the duo posing for the cameras.

Grande was seen wearing a cream-coloured ethereal gown by Loewe, complete with feathery appliques on her face. Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, wore a deconstructed tuxedo covered with pink-coloured flower petals and mini insects.

Also Read: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt embraces Indian heritage in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree with massive train

Take a look at this video from Met Gala:

The video was shared a little over an hour ago. Since then, it has collected more than 3.7 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 20,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. A few also showed their reactions using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this Met Gala video?

“She is too cute,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Best look of the night,” added another.

Also Read: MET Gala 2024 live updates: Alia Bhatt rocks a saree, Kim Kardashian's waist shocks fans; Pics from red carpet

“I love them,” joined a third.

The film's first part featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, called Wicked, is slated to hit the theatres on November  27. The second part of the film will be released a year later, on November 26.

What are your thoughts on this video showing a sweet moment between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo?

News / Trending / Ariana Grande’s heartwarming moment with Cynthia Erivo at Met Gala 2024. Watch
