Kim Kardashian used 2016 robbery insurance payout to buy massive 22-carat diamond ring: Report

Kim Kardashian used the insurance payout she received after being robbed in Paris in 2016 to purchase a massive diamond ring, Page Six reported. Her new piece of jewellery was a 22-carat ring as opposed to the 20-carat ring the burglars stole. The SKIMS founder appeared at a French courthouse on Tuesday, where she testified against the robbers who stole her jewellery worth $10 million. US celebrity Kim Kardashian leaves the Assize Court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars' worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by LEO VIGNAL / AFP)(AFP)

Kim Kardashian bought a massive diamond ring with the 2016 robbery insurance payout: Report

The 44-year-old arrived at the Assize Court in Paris covered in diamond jewellery head to toe. She sported an $8,100 Briony Raymond ear cuff and a 52.17 carats diamond necklace by Samer Halimeh New York worth $3 million, per the outlet. Kim also wore a sparkly anklet and a number of diamond earrings in addition to the 22-carat ring she bought from her robbery insurance payout.

For her testimony, Kim donned an all-black ensemble, featuring a John Galliano blazer dress, Alaïa sunglasses and Saint Laurent heels, per the outlet. She was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, who wore a plaid blazer and black tights. The “momager” also sported chunky sunglasses and slicked-back hair.

In October 2016, Kim was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by masked men who entered her apartment in Paris, where she had arrived for the city's famed fashion week. During the terrifying attack, she was allegedly bound and gagged while she was only wearing a bathrobe.

During Tuesday's hearing, the reality told the judge, “I absolutely thought I was going to die.” Recalling the incident, Kim shared that one of the masked men pointed a rifle at her while another taped her mouth and hands as she lay on the bed. “He grabs my legs and pulls me. I’m naked and my everything is exposed,” she said, before admitting, “I was sure that I was going to be raped.”