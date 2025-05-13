‘Tearful’ Kim Kardashian gives shocking testimony in 10mn Paris robbery trial; 'I thought I was going to be raped and…'

Kim Kardashian appeared before a judge in a Paris courtroom, where she testified about allegedly being robbed at gunpoint in 2016.
Kim Kardashian on Tuesday appeared before a judge in a Paris courtroom, where she testified about allegedly being robbed at gunpoint in 2016. In her chilling testimony, Kardashian said that she feared she would be raped and killed.
Having tears on her eyes, the reality star, 44, said that the incident “changed everything”, adding that “I was certain he was going to rape me.”