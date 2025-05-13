Menu Explore
‘Tearful’ Kim Kardashian gives shocking testimony in 10mn Paris robbery trial; 'I thought I was going to be raped and…'

ByShweta Kukreti
May 13, 2025 08:34 PM IST

Kim Kardashian appeared before a judge in a Paris courtroom, where she testified about allegedly being robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday appeared before a judge in a Paris courtroom, where she testified about allegedly being robbed at gunpoint in 2016. In her chilling testimony, Kardashian said that she feared she would be raped and killed.

Kim Kardashian testifies at court during the trial of 10 people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her at gunpoint in her apartment during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, a trial known as the "Rue Tronchet" affair, in Paris, France, May 13, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/ZZIIGG(REUTERS)
Kim Kardashian testifies at court during the trial of 10 people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her at gunpoint in her apartment during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, a trial known as the "Rue Tronchet" affair, in Paris, France, May 13, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/ZZIIGG(REUTERS)

Having tears on her eyes, the reality star, 44, said that the incident “changed everything”, adding that “I was certain he was going to rape me.”

 

News / Entertainment / ‘Tearful’ Kim Kardashian gives shocking testimony in 10mn Paris robbery trial; 'I thought I was going to be raped and…'
