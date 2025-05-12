Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian were ‘so professional' at Ambani wedding, says Manish Malhotra: ‘They thanked me’

Manish Malhotra, who is one of India's biggest fashion designers, played a big role in conceptualising Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. In a recent interview, Manish spoke about designing special wedding outfits for US reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian dressed in Manish Malhotra designs for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.

“My god, they were fantastic!”

In an interview with Haroon Rashid for BBC Asian Network, Manish was asked about how it was working with Kim and Khloe, and the designer said, "My god, they were fantastic! They were so professional. They landed and came straight to the fittings. They were so involved in what they were wearing and concerned about the fit. I actually love people who are serious about what they’re wearing because I’m so attached to clothes.”

It seems like the Kardashian sisters were equally grateful to Manish. The designer mentioned that they texted him immediately as they landed back in the US.

"It was a great experience working with them. Really wonderful of them to text me once they landed back in America to say 'thank you, it was wonderful'. I thought it was great," Manish added.

What Kim and Khloe wore at the wedding

The Keeping with the Kardashians stars made heads turn at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a glittering red saree, whereas Khloe glowed in an ivory gold saree adorned with exquisite jewellery. For the pre-wedding festivities, Kim wore a sheer, dusty rose, embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani, adorned heavy ornaments. Khloe chose a beautiful pink lehenga choli designed by Manish Malhotra. The Kardashian sisters also featured their trip to India and the wedding in their reality show, The Kardashians.

Manish Malhotra grabbed headlines at Met Gala

Manish made a prominent debut at the Met Gala this year, bringing his signature elegance to the red carpet. Dressed in a custom black-and-white tuxedo featuring a cape-like shawl lapel, he effortlessly incorporated the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ theme. His ensemble was complemented by a statement brooch and a pocket square. Manish also dressed Natasha Poonawalla and Coco Jones at the fashion industry's biggest extravaganza. Rihanna wore a chic blazer, which had ruby buttons that were designed by Manish for Met Gala.