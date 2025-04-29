Manish Malhotra teases Nysa Devgn's Bollywood debut, she sparkles in his orange lehenga: Pics

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan recently wore a gorgeous lehenga made by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra for an event. The star kid, rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut, wore a handwoven brocade lehenga decked with intricate embroidery. Her mom showered her with love in the comments by posting heart emojis. Manish Malhotra dresses Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan in a gorgeous lehenga set.

Also Read | Sara Tendulkar will take your breath away in chic green dress and simple flushed makeup look. Pics

Nysa Devgan wows in a brocade lehenga set

On April 28, Manish Malhotra posted pictures of Nysa Devgan on Instagram with the caption, “Nysa Cinema Awaits you[sparkle heart emoji] @nysadevgan stunning in our #Evara collection handwoven brocade lehenga with intricate embroidery by Indian artisans.” Celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra styled Nysa in the ensemble, which features a gold blouse, a silk lehenga, and a matching heavily embroidered dupatta. Let's decode her look.

All the details about Nysa's lehenga

The gold blouse features intricate gold jaal work, sequin embellishments, tiny mirrors adorned on the neckline, a plunging U neck, a cropped hem showing off her toned midriff, a sleeveless design, a fitted silhouette, a backless design, and dori ties adorned with beaded tassels.

Nysa wore the heavy embellished choli with a silk lehenga decked with gold brocade embroidery and a broad patti border decked with gold zardozi work and gota patti. She completed the ensemble with a brocade silk dupatta embroidered with sequin embellishments, gold patti borders, and gota patti work.

As for the jewels, Nysa opted for a heavy gold necklace adorned with diamonds and emeralds, gold Kundan bracelets, and jhumkis. With her hair left loose in a centre part and styled in soft waves, the star kid chose a glossy nude pink lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle smokey eyes, shimmery kohl, glowing highlighter, flushed cheeks, and contouring to highlight her face.

Meanwhile, no wedding wardrobe is complete without a lehenga, and Nysa proved it as she dazzled in this pink and gold brocade lehenga set by Manish Malhotra. Crafted from luxurious silk fabric, the ensemble is perfect for your best friend's wedding.