Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Nita Ambani at Vantara inauguration embraces India’s textile heritage in 2 breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree looks

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 18, 2025 08:27 AM IST

Nita Ambani dazzled at Vantara’s inauguration in stunning nine-motif double Ikat Patola and handwoven Murshidabad silk saree, blending heritage with elegance.

PM Modi inaugurated Vantara on March 4, with the Ambanis also in attendance. Nita Ambani stole the spotlight with two exquisite saree looks, proving that she is not just a powerhouse businesswoman but also a true fashionista.

Nita Ambani showcased two stunning heritage saree looks at the Vanatara inauguration.(Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)
Nita Ambani showcased two stunning heritage saree looks at the Vanatara inauguration.(Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Draped in six yards of elegance, Nita exuded grace and sophistication. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on Monday to share details about her stunning sarees. Let's decode her look and take some serious fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani flaunts a jaw-dropping 3.72 crore diamond-studded watch that screams luxury. See brand and other details )

Nita Ambani rocks double Ikat Patola saree

Nita Ambani's love for heritage sarees is well known, as she often showcases India's rich craftsmanship by donning traditional pieces. Her latest appearance was no exception as she stunned in a nine-motif double Ikat Patola saree, traditionally known as the nine figures adtala design.

This exquisite weave, famous in Gujarat, is a testament to the state's artistry. "Woven using the intricate resist-dyeing technique and sourced from @rajshrungarsarees, this masterpiece took seven months to create, with seven artisans meticulously crafting its patterns," shared Manish in his post.

She paired the look with an exquisite diamond ring and a Ganesha necklace, both crafted with ultra-rare conch pearls. Stacking bangles on her wrist, she kept her makeup nude and minimal, letting her natural beauty shine. With open tresses and a delicate bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly completed her look.

Nita's stunning Murshidabad silk saree

Her second saree look was equally mesmerising, as she radiated elegance in a breathtaking handwoven Murshidabad silk saree from Swadesh Online. A tribute to Bengal's rich textile heritage, the saree featured intricate hand-block printing in striking orange and pink hues, reflecting her deep appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.

She accessorized her look with a stunning Kundan necklace adorned with green emeralds, matching stud earrings, stacked bangles, and chic oval-shaped sunglasses. With her tresses styled in a graceful side-swept bun, adorned with a delicate gajra, she exuded grace.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
