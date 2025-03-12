Want that snatched desi ‘It Girl’ saree look? Best colours and draping styles to make you look sleek and tall
The saree is one of the most versatile and timeless garments that has stood the test of time. While it is deeply traditional, it also serves as a statement piece for the quintessential desi It Girl. Nailing a saree look requires a thoughtful and strategic use of colours, patterns, and silhouettes. Since a saree includes a long fabric, it may sometimes make your frame appear shorter or bulkier. But, with the right draping techniques and colour choices, you can achieve a sleek and elongated appearance.
Jigar Patel, MD of G3+Fashion shared these colour and draping options to make you look like a bombshell:
Colour
- Monochrome magic: Utilising all the pieces of a saree, from the skirt down to the blouse in the same colour, gives an elongated look.
2. Vertical vs horizontal prints: Vertical prints are more flattering than horizontal prints as the latter can widen the frame.
3. Ombre and gradients: It assists in achieving a taller look due to the dark shades at the bottom of the skirt fading to lighter hues.
4. Contrasting borders: Slim borders increase height while broad borders can conceal the height and emphasize the width, which is an advantage.
Slimming saree draping styles
1. Nivi Style (Classic Pleats): Neatly tucked pleats increase height, which a lot of people aspire to achieve.
2. Bengali Drape: A taller pallu tends to add width to taller frames.
3. Mermaid Drape: A mid-calve drape warmer that's body-slimming but effortless in the aim of achieving an unmistakable instant style.
4. Seedha Pallu: Suits gauzy, drapy fabrics but does add volume if not draped tightly.
5. Pant-Style saree: Gives an exceptionally modern feel but with a sharp and structured silhouette.
Blouse types
1. Blouse same colour as the saree: Eliminates breaks that disrupt the vision.
2. V-neck or deep necked blouse: Increase in height is achieved as these blouses form an elongated neck.
3. Full sleeve or 3/4th sleeves: They are more flattering than sleeveless as they make the arms look thinner.
4. Structured vs. flowy sleeves: Stay away from set-in puff sleeves or any variation of them because they will always add bulk.
Matching blouse and saree
1. Tone-on-tone matching: Eliminates strong contrasts which cut the vertical line.
2. Minimal heavy embellishments: Extensive embroidery or stonework can be heavier and will take volume.
3. Matte versus glossy finish: Matte shrinks the appearance while glossy amplifies the figure.
Fabrics
1. Lightweight fabrics (Georgette, Chiffon, Crepe): They drape well and trim the body for a more slender appearance.
2. Heavy Fabrics (Silk, Cotton, Brocade): They tend to puff out and are more ideal for slimmer bodies.
3. Sheer Fabrics (Net, Organza): They tend to puff out and are more ideal for slimmer bodies.
