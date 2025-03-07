Nita Ambani flaunts a jaw-dropping 3.72 crore diamond-studded watch that screams luxury. See brand and other details

Nita Ambani is not just a businesswoman but also a true fashion connoisseur. Whether it's an exquisite saree, high-end couture, opulent jewels, or luxury watches, she effortlessly stuns in all. A true horology enthusiast, she is often seen sporting rare and exclusive timepieces. The luxury Patek Philippe watch worn by Nita Ambani is adorned with diamonds and an 18K gold dial plate, priced at ₹ 3.72 crore. (Instagram/@theindianhorology)

At a recent event, Nita turned heads once again with another statement watch that's nothing short of a collector's dream. Let's take a closer look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant flaunt beautiful sarees as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara wildlife centre. See glam pics )

Nita Ambani rocks Patek Philippe's diamond watch

Recently, Nita Ambani was spotted draped in a stunning brown-hued saree, exuding grace and elegance. What truly caught everyone's attention, however, was the exquisite timepiece adorning her wrist, a breathtaking Patek Philippe watch from the brand's Nautilus collection. Known for its sophisticated design, this luxury timepiece boasts octagonal bezels, horizontally embossed dials, and a porthole-inspired case construction.

What makes this watch even more spectacular is its opulent detailing. The dial is paved with dazzling diamonds, featuring gold-applied hour markers and numerals filled with a luminescent coating for enhanced visibility. The 18K gold dial plate adds a touch of grandeur, perfectly complementing the diamond-encrusted rose gold bracelet. Completing the masterpiece is a diamond-set Nautilus fold-over clasp, making this rare timepiece a true collector's dream.

According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, Nita Ambani's stunning Patek Philippe watch comes with a retail price of $428,450, approximately ₹3.72 crore.

Other celebs who own Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is a top choice among A-list celebrities. Anant Ambani was spotted wearing the Grandmaster Chime, valued at ₹66 crore, while Mark Zuckerberg owns a Calatrava Perpetual Calendar worth ₹1 crore. Even Shah Rukh Khan has a Patek Philippe Cubitus 5822P, priced at around ₹2 crore.