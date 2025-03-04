Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant flaunt beautiful sarees as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara wildlife centre. See glam pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the wildlife centre at Vantara, with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant also in attendance. The Ambani ladies, known for their exquisite sarees and opulent jewels, once again delivered a breathtaking fashion moment as they graced the event in six yards of elegance. Let's take a closer look at their stunning ensembles. (Also read: Radhika Merchant pairs simple white dress worth ₹24,000 with a diamonds-studded mangalsutra ) Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant stun in ethereal sarees as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara Wildlife Centre. (Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Nita Ambani rocks stunning silk saree

Nita Ambani has always been a connoisseur of sarees, with a deep appreciation for Indian heritage and traditional weaving. For her latest appearance, she donned a stunning off-white silk saree adorned with a vibrant red print along the border, striking the perfect balance of colours.

The intricate contrasting borders and delicate elephant motifs on the pallu added an extra touch of elegance. She paired the saree with a matching white blouse and draped it gracefully, allowing the pallu to cascade beautifully from her shoulders.

She accessorised her look with golden temple jewellery, statement stud earrings, and bangles adorning her wrist. With a dewy makeup look, dark lipstick, and her luscious tresses styled in a bun, she looked absolutely stunning. A small red bindi adorning her forehead perfectly completed her elegant ensemble.

Radhika Merchant stuns in pink tissue saree

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant was no less stunning as she opted for a dreamy pink saree. Crafted from luxurious shimmery tissue silk fabric, her saree featured intricate silver lace detailing all over. She draped it beautifully, allowing the pallu to fall elegantly from her shoulders, adding to her ethereal charm.

She accessorised her glam look with a dazzling multilayered diamond necklace, stacked bracelets adorning her wrist, and a sleek wristwatch. With a dewy makeup look and her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly rounded off her stunning look.