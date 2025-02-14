Menu Explore
Radhika Merchant pairs simple white dress worth 24,000 with a diamonds-studded mangalsutra

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 14, 2025 09:33 AM IST

Radhika Merchant proves less is more with a simple yet chic white midi dress at a store launch in Mumbai, showing us how to slay effortless elegance!

Radhika Merchant recently stepped out for a store launch in Mumbai, and as always, Ambani's choti bahu served major fashion goals. Known for her love of exquisite outfits and opulent jewels, she took a refreshing detour this time, proving that less is truly more. Ditching the usual glam, Radhika kept it simple in chic white dress, showing that you don't need all the extra bling to make a statement. Let's break down her look and steal some style inspo. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns in 1 lakh blue and green suit at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Anant Ambani chooses red ethnic look )

Radhika Merchant dazzles in chic white dress at Mumbai store launch. (Instagram)
Radhika Merchant dazzles in chic white dress at Mumbai store launch. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant rocks simple white midi dress

Radhika's white midi dress is all about effortless elegance. Made from breathable cotton, it features a flattering V-neckline with delicate buttons on the top and subtle frill accents on the sides. The elegant balloon sleeves steal the show with their floral netted detailing, while the flared bottom adds a dreamy touch. Covered in a soft floral design, her look is the perfect nod to cottagecore chic.

How much her dress costs

If Radhika's dreamy white dress has caught your eye and you're thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her outfit is from the brand Self-Portrait and comes with a price tag of 24,222.

She accessorised her look with a black beaded mangal sutra with a diamond pendant, a beige shoulder sling bag and a pair of flats. Her makeup look was minimal, with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a half-updo, she perfectly rounded off her look.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their lavish wedding celebrations spanned three days and were attended by high-profile guests, including international stars, Hollywood celebrities, political figures, and global dignitaries.

