Radhika Merchant ditches glam, steps out in simple hoodie and no-makeup look for casual day out with friends. Watch

Radhika Merchant, known for her exquisite and glamorous outfits, recently swapped her usual high-fashion look for a more laid-back style while enjoying a stroll through Jamnagar Mall with her friends. She was accompanied by several bodyguards as she casually moved through the mall. A clip from the outing was shared on a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, with the caption: "Radhika Ambani at Jamnagar Mall with her friends." Let's take a look at what she wore. (Also read: Radhika Merchant visits Shrinathji temple with her parents; flaunts simple ethnic look in pink lahariya suit ) Radhika Merchant, known for her glamorous fashion, opted for a laid-back style at Jamnagar Mall. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant rocks casual look in hoodie and denim

Radhika Merchant opted for a casual and comfy look during her recent outing, rocking a basic white t-shirt that she stylishly tucked into a pair of blue, relaxed-fit denim jeans. She layered the outfit with a beige open jacket featuring a hoodie, complete with three brown stripes running down the full sleeves. The inside of the jacket was lined with cosy brown fur fabric, adding a layer of warmth.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a pair of elegant diamond stud earrings and comfortable sneakers to complete her look. Radhika went for a no-makeup look, allowing her radiant skin to shine through. Her luscious long tresses were left loose with a middle parting, adding to her effortlessly stylish appearance.

Radhika's look proves that she can turn a simple hoodie and denim combo into something effortlessly stylish. If you're someone who loves to keep things minimal but still wants to look fab, her outfit is the perfect inspiration.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, married Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in a grand, three-day ceremony in July 2024. The extravagant wedding was a star-studded affair, with international celebrities, Hollywood stars, political figures, and global dignitaries in attendance, making it one of the year's most talked-about events.