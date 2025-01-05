Radhika Merchant visits Shrinathji temple with her parents; flaunts simple ethnic look in pink lahariya suit

Radhika Merchant, along with her parents, recently visited the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. The Ambanis' choti bahu is a total stunner, and her fashion game is always on point. Usually seen in couture pieces and luxury jewels, Radhika opted for a more minimal look this time, wearing a pretty pink ethnic suit for the temple visit. Radhika Merchant stuns in regal pink anarkali suit at Shrinathji Temple visit.(Instagram)

Radhika's pictures and videos from the visit quickly grabbed attention online. In the posts, she can be seen posing with her parents inside the revered temple, radiating grace. For her ethnic look, Radhika opted for a regal rani pink anarkali suit that perfectly blended tradition with sophistication. (Also read: Radhika Merchant packed the cutest, chicest outfits for Christmas celebration in Jamnagar with Anant Ambani and friends )

Radhika Merchant stuns in pink ethnic suit

The outfit featured long, graceful sleeves and a split crew neckline, both intricately adorned with heavy golden embroidery and delicate zari detailing along the borders. The detailed craftsmanship around the neckline and sleeve edges added a regal touch. The kurta's white lahariya print beautifully enhanced the overall traditional appeal, making her look absolutely stunning.

She paired the outfit with matching salwar pants. Keeping her accessories minimal, Radhika opted for diamond stud earrings and a statement ring adorning her finger. Her makeup was soft and elegant, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a pink lipstick shade. A tiny pink bindi on her forehead added the perfect ethnic touch. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off the ethnic look.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their extravagant wedding celebrations spanned three days and were attended by high-profile guests including international stars, Hollywood celebrities, political figures, and global dignitaries.