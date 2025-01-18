Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful in a simple linen suit and no-makeup look at the airport. Watch

When it comes to her off-duty styling, Janhvi Kapoor believes in the fashion rule - less is more. The actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning and to catch her flight, Janhvi donned a simple mauve pink linen suit. She styled the ensemble with a flushed, no-makeup look. Janhvi Kapoor poses for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's best DIY skincare secrets for a fresh look without makeup feature tips from mom Sridevi

Simple is beautiful

The paparazzi video shows Janhvi Kapoor arriving at the Mumbai airport, greeting the photographers, and even posing for them before going inside the terminal. While many celebrities go the extra mile - wearing extravagant outfits to the airport - Janhvi chose a simple sartorial pick for her weekend airport look. Let's decode her OOTD (outfit of the day) and steal some styling tips from the actor.

All about Janhvi's linen suit

Janhvi's mauve pink linen suit featured a split crew neckline, button detailing on the torso, intricate leaf embroidery done with a white thread, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, a figure-skimming silhouette showing off her curves, and scalloped threadwork on the cuffs.

Janhvi paired the kurta with matching mauve pink pants featuring a straight-leg fitting, white lace embroidery with scalloped ends done on the hem, and a mid-rise waist. A matching dupatta featuring threadwork and lace embroidery on the borders completed the ensemble.

She accessorised the kurta set with a beige Hermes Birkin bag, strapped pencil heels, a thread bracelet, and dainty diamond earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and front bangs sculpting her face, she chose a no-makeup look, including feathered brows, wine-red nails, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, a hint of mascara on the lashes and a glowing base.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next seen in 'Param Sundari' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will be teaming up for the first time in the film. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.