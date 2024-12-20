Hermes' heir's comment saying the brand is ‘costly, not expensive’ draws flak online

If you love fashion, then you must have surely dreamt of buying a Birkin or a Kelly bag from Hermes. For the uninitiated, the luxurious bags - a symbol of rarefied wealth - from the French luxury design house are often seen on celebrities like the Kardashians, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and others. Hermes heir calls the brand costly, not expensive.

They are often hard to purchase, with the prices starting at four figures at retail and fetching upwards of six figures at auctions. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Hermès artistic director and sixth-generation descendant Pierre-Alexis Dumas addressed why Hermes products are costly (not expensive) and the reason behind their ‘exclusivity’.

‘It’s not expensive, it’s costly’

During the interview, Dumas claimed the brand’s products are “not expensive” and explained the reason being their craftsmanship. “I always heard that Hermès is very costly. It’s not expensive, it’s costly.”

“The cost is the actual price of making an object properly with the required level of attention so that you have an object of quality. Expensive is a product which is not delivering what it’s supposed to deliver, but you’ve paid quite a large amount of money for it, and then it betrays you—that’s expensive,” he said.

How did the internet react?

However, people found it hard to believe that the product, which is a status symbol for many and carried by so many stars, could be expensive and exclusive because of the craftsmanship. Some even ridiculed Dumas' claims that it takes such a long process because of a shortage of skilled artisans and the result of overwhelming demand.

One user wrote, “Is this what being gaslit feels like? Lmao.” Another commented, “Entry level at 9k while artisans make less than 2000 Euros a month. But yes, tell us more about costly.” A user joked, “Eat the rich. With expensive condiments.” A comment read, “Yeah, he probably shouldn't have given the interview.”

Meanwhile, Birkin’s popularity has driven some customers to extreme measures, including multiple lawsuits. Many prospective buyers have complained about Hermes’ alleged policies, such as annual spending requirements, just to qualify for a chance to purchase the elusive bag.