NAAYAAB: A Landmark First-Time Showcase Celebrating India's Richest Legacy of Craftsmanship Timeless Heritage and Master Craftsmen on a Global Stage.

New Delhi [India], : NAAYAAB is a joint initiative of Craft Maestro&M3M Foundation aimed at preserving, sustaining, and revitalizing India’s heritage art forms. This first-ever one of a kind initiative & exhibit was supported by Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee M3M Foundation as Art Promotion Partner. This landmark showcase featured 100 masterpieces by 70 artisans across 17 states who have received the highest national honours, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri, Shilp Guru, and National Awards. Representing over 40 crafts from 17 states, NAAYAAB brought together the finest works of these celebrated artisans in a collective effort to celebrate and safeguard the nation’s rich cultural legacy. The landmark event, took place from the 25th to 26th August 2024, at the prestigious Hotel Taj Man Singh in New Delhi, attracting a discerning audience of high-net-worth individuals, art aficionados, and cultural enthusiasts. The event curated a special session for the Delhi Chapter of the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation on August 26, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, which featured a private guided walkthrough the various priceless exhibits along with key dignitaries and ambassadors from Algeria, Russia and Israel. M3M Foundation played a pivotal role in supporting NAAYAAB by bringing the lives and stories of India’s master artisans to a platform and audience that truly appreciates their rich legacy of craftsmanship.In an era where the allure of the new often overshadows the traditional, the stellar NAAYAAB event emerged as a beacon of hope for the preservation and celebration of India's rich cultural heritage. The event was graced by the presence of AlgerianAmbassador His Excellency Dr. Ali Achoui, who was accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Leila Achoui. Spouse of Russian Ambassador Mrs. Diana Alipova and Mrs. YuliaAryaeva, Counsellor along with Israel's Senior Cultural OfficerMs. Avital Barak accompanied by Ms. Shimrit Amir Amsalem. Highlighting the national significance of this initiative, the occasion was graced by Dr.Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The event, which was a collaboration between Craft Maestro, the M3M Foundation, YFLO, was a unique and conscious initiative to revitalize and rejoice in the glorious legacy of traditional Indian crafts. Sharing her insights after the event, Dr. Payal Kanodia, a passionate advocate for the preservation and promotion of India’s unique master craftsmen, expressed her vision for the international event, "Naayaab is not just a celebration of art, it is a call to action for the passionate patrons of the new age to become custodians of India’s rich cultural heritage. In a world that is constantly moving forward, it is crucial to pause and honour the traditions that have shaped our cultural identity. Naayaab is not just an event, it is much more than that. Naayaab is a national movement conceptualised & curated by Craft Maestro to bring our master craftsmen the recognition and support they deserve. By connecting them with patrons who value their art, we have aimed to ensure that these crafts not only survive but thrive in the modern world. This initiative is our commitment to preserving the legacy of Indian handicrafts for our future generations." Naayaab was conceptualized to showcase solidarity in line with the ruling central government’s vision and nonchalant efforts towards reviving Indian artisanal treasures. A central part of his vision is to create sustainable economic opportunities for artisans. Modi Ji advocates for integrating traditional crafts into the mainstream economy, enabling artisans to earn fair wages and access new markets. Initiatives like the One District, One Product scheme aim to promote and market local crafts and products on a national and international scale. With the aim of creating unparalleled economic opportunities for India’s master craftsmen by connecting them with an appreciative audience that not only understood but also deeply valued their intricate work, NAAYAAB featured over 100 masterpieces curated from across the country. Naayaab’s first annual event provided a platform for more than 70 highly decorated master artisans, including recipients of India’s highest national honours. These master artisans, some with legacies dating back over 500 years, have dedicated their lives to perfecting their crafts. By providing a platform for these artisans to showcase their work to an HNI audience that truly appreciates their art, Naayaab not only highlighted their contribution towards India’s rich cultural tapestry, but also inspired the next generation of craftsmen to carry forward these timeless traditions. Naayaab concluded as a powerful testament to the enduring value of traditional Indian crafts, offering patrons a rare opportunity to witness and acquire unique, inimitable pieces of art that embody centuries of dedication and skill. Among the masterpieces on exhibit was a priceless 7 kg ruby stone, meticulously chiselled to perfection over the last two and a half years. These intricate works, representing the pinnacle of India's artisanal heritage, were made available to discerning patrons, with each piece verified, valued, and authenticated to the highest standards. As these great legacies continue to be showcased on global platforms in the coming years, the impact of Naayaab on the lives of the artisans will be profound. The event has significantly enhanced their incomes, elevated their recognition, and inspired the next generation to follow in their hallowed footsteps. Looking forward, Naayaab's extended impact on the rejuvenation of craft forms across India is expected to be even greater, with NAAYAAB happening next in Hyderabad on 04 - 05 September& in Mumbai on 13-14 Septemberensuring that the idea of a culturally vibrant India remains alive and thriving for decades to come. .

HT Image