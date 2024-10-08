Isha Ambani styles Hermes Kelly bag feat. custom charms of her twins' names with elegant black outfit at event

Isha Ambani attended last night's star-studded launch of luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader in India. The entrepreneur chose a glittering black ensemble for the occasion. The highlight of her look was her Hermes Kelly bag adorned with custom charms of her kids' names. Isha Ambani carries a Hermes Kelly bag with custom charms of her kids' names - Aadiya and Krishna,

Isha Ambani's show-stealing Kelly bag with kids' names charms

The Hermes mini Kelly bag is the IT accessory for celebrities right now. From Nita Ambani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others, stars have been pairing their head-turning looks with the luxurious handbag that costs a fortune. Isha also joined the bandwagon last night. However, she gave her black Crocodile Kelly bag a personalised twist by adorning it with custom crystal charms of her twins' names - Aadiya and Krishna.

What did Isha Ambani wear?

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Isha chose a black glittering ensemble from the shelves of Studio Moonray for the star-studded event. She wore a corset top and a matching skirt. The strapless blouse features an asymmetric neckline and hem, a fitted silhouette, a peplum design, and shimmering sequin embellished.

As for the matching skirt Isha wore, it comes with a bodycon fitting, an above-the-knee hem length, and shimmering blue and black ombre sequin embellishments. Apart from the Kelly, she chose suede black Manolo Blahnik pumps, diamond rings, a handcuff, and statement earrings for the accessories.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Isha opted for glossy deep red lips, darkened brows, kohl-lined waterline, a hint of mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and muted nude eye shadow. Lastly, she tied her brunette locks in a side-parted, pulled-back ponytail.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 12, 2018. They welcomed their twins - Aadiya and Krishna - in November 2022.