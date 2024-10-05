Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani step out in elegant dresses for NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Piramal. See pics

What Nita Ambani wore to the NMACC event

Nita Ambani opted for a light brown floor-length dress with tiered ruffles at the hem. Her sheer dress featured full sleeves and high neckline. She wore her elegant dress with brown heels and a matching brown bag. She paired her look with minimal makeup and straight hair. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani sported his signature white shirt and black trousers look as posed with his family at the event.

Take a look at Isha Ambani's outfit

Isha Ambani was seen in an embellished beige co-ord set. Her embroidered bottom was paired with a collared top with short sleeves. The billionaire heiress completed her look with a pair of matching embellished beige heels. She wore her outfit with a pair of diamond earrings and had her hair styled in natural curls. Husband Anand wore a printed brown shirt with a pair of denims as he posed alongside Isha and her parents for the photographers at the event.

Several other guests, such as fashion designer Manish Malhotra, attended the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' (WPY). It marked the Indian debut of the Natural History Museum, London’s ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. On March 31 2023, NMACC was formally inaugurated.