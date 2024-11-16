Shalini Passi's star-shaped Swarovski bag worth 4 lakh and Karan Johar's gold Birkin drip bag steal the show. Pics

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game as they attended the Art Mumbai Opening Party recently. The guest list included stars like Karan Johar, Shalini Passi, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Orry, Vedang Raina, Kusha Kapila, and others. Check out what the celebrities wore. Scroll down to see who wore what. Shalini Passi and Karan Johar carried show-stealing bags to an art event.

Two crazy bags, one event

Shalini Passi, known for her whimsical and show-stealing bag collection, picked another Judith Leiber Swarovski bag while attending the art show. She paired the glittering bag with an equally shimmering ensemble and accessories. Meanwhile, Karan Johar paired his chic ensemble with a Birkin drip sculpture bag designed by Sanuj Birla, showcased at Paris Fashion Week last year.

Shalini's Judith Leiber handbag is called the Star Eclipse Bag by Swarovski. As per the Swarovski website, it retails for USD 4,800, approximately ₹4,05,493. She carried it with a sequinned black bralette featuring a plunging neckline and a cropped midriff-baring hem. A matching thigh-high slit skirt and a denim jacket decked in glittering star and bow-shaped pins completed the ensemble.

Apart from the Judith Leiber bag, Shalina chose star-shaped hair accessories, matching earrings, a choker necklace, stacked diamond bracelets, and crystal-embellished Valentino pumps to accessorise the ensemble. With her hair tied in a high ponytail, she chose silver eye shadow, coral pink blush-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, feathered brows, and glowing skin for the glam.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's gold drip bag is a perfect example of what happens when art meets fashion. It takes inspiration from the famous Hermes Birkin bag, the pinnacle of luxury. Karan styled it with a white double-breasted jacket, a matching satin shirt, and flared pants. He accessorised the ensemble with nerdy glasses, a phone dial-inspired brooch pin, statement rings, a back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven look.

What did other stars wear to the event?

(L-R) Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kusha Kapila, and Vedang Raina.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kusha Kapila, and Vedang Raina were among the many stars at the event. While Angad wore a tailored bandhgala jacket and pants, Neha complemented him in a statement white satin blouse and black flared pants. Tamannah chose a floor-length sculpted khaki green gown. As for Kusha, she wore a strapless black dress, and Vedang chose a striped cardigan, white tee, and black pants for the occasion.