Shalini Passi's alien bag and Nita Ambani's popcorn clutch set the stage for a ‘bag off’. Can you guess its price?

Shalini Passi's whimsical bag collection became the talk of the internet after they debuted along with her on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Shalini carried another quirky bag from her collection as she attended Isha Ambani's Tira Beauty event in Mumbai. Shalini Passi carried an Alien bag and Nita Ambani chose a popcorn clutch for the Tira event.

A ‘bag off’ for Shalini Passi and Nita Ambani

Shalini Passi paired her OOTD at the Tira event with an Alien bag from her favourite Judith Leiber couture handbag label. The accessory is called the Kim's Alien and is part of the Judith Leiber X Kardashian collection. Another eye-catching handbag at the event was carried by Nita Ambani- she chose a Chanel popcorn clutch (a part of the Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection) to accessorise her ensemble.

Shalini Passi and Nita Ambani chose statement handbags to style their OOTDs.

Netizens loved Shalini and Nita's handbag choices for the event. One follower of the famous internet fashion personality Diet Sabya reacted to the coincidence and said, “I feel like she [Nita Ambani] and Shalini Passi would vibe with each other,” to which Diet Sabya wrote, “I agree. A bag off!”

The Alien Bag costs…

The bedazzled Alien bag is available on the Judith Leiber website. Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s ‘out of this world’ style, the cosmic piece is covered in black diamond handset crystals. It retails at SAR 23,519, which is approximately ₹5,28,355. However, it is available at a discount of SAR 7,040 or ₹1,58,154 (approximately).

Shalini Passi's bag is available at a discounted price of ₹1.58 lakh.

Decoding Shalini Passi's outfit

Shalini wore a silver-grey dress for the event. The ensemble features a plunging neckline, full-length billowy sleeves, a wrap-around design on the waist, a high-low asymmetric hem, and a figure-skimming fit. She styled the OOTD (outfit of the day) with matching peep-toe high heels and a black ribbon choker necklace.

She also wore blinding diamond jewels with the outfit, including a ribbon-shaped necklace, a bracelet, a ring, star-shaped hair pins, and dangling earrings. With hair tied in her signature high ponytail, she chose silver eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheekbones, darkened brows, and glowing skin for the makeup.