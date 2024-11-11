Shalini Passi reveals her secret 'detox powder’ recipe; swears by this Indian ingredient for her ageless beauty

Shalini Passi's ‘detox powder’

Asked about a homemade recipe she swears by, Shalini Passi said, "Many actually. We prepare a lot of things and send them to people; we make a powder, which is a detox powder. I also make a lot of packs with walnut and cloves... the detox powder is a very simple mix of spices and it cleans your system. I send it to about 100 people or more, and everybody loves it... and my son is like 'Mom you cannot take these dabbis (tiny boxes) to parties'... so the detox powder is actually a mix of spices and then you can mix it in water with lemon juice and have it in the morning."

Shalini Passi hails ‘amazing’ kala naka

Additionally, she recommends using kala namak (black salt) mixed with water and lemon as a natural detox ‘to remove acidity, alkalize the body, and flush out toxins’.

Asked what her best go-to measure for detoxing is, Shalini said, “Kala namak. It is amazing guys, it's right here; you're going to spas everywhere... you are Indian, kala namak is the biggest detox you can actually have. Just you have to add it to water and lemon and ajwain (carom seeds) if you want. Just simple kala namak with lemon is the best detox. It removes acidity from the body, it alkalizes the body and it will remove all water detention; it's amazing.”

How to make Shalin Passi's detox drink

Shalini also commented on an Instagram post about her detox water drink for healthy body and skin. She wrote, "How to take powder: 1. Please take in the morning one glass of warm water and lemon juice. 2. Add one teaspoon of powder to the warm water."

Listing the ingredients, she wrote, "Mix powder recipe: 500 gm jeera (cumin seeds), 500gm ajwain, 2tsp. black salt, 50gm cinnamon, 5tsp. triphala. Make it into powder form. Mix a half teaspoon of this powder with a glass of warm water along with one lemon. Please have it the morning time. Aniseed powder is to be eaten after meals to curb the urge to eat sweets and desserts post-meal."

Should you have black salt?

Did you know the two types of rock salt – pink salt (sendha namak) and black salt (kala namak) – are considered healthier than table salt due to presence of more minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and manganese? But, before you introduce black salt into your diet, here's what you need to know.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.