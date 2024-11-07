Shalini Passi famously said ‘I don’t hold grudges for good skin’: Here’s what science has to say about that

What did Shalini Passi say?

On the Netflix show, Shalini said, “The only reason, I don’t hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin.” She also said, "Jealousy, competitiveness are very negative energies. That's not good for my sleep, that's not good for my health, that's not good for my skin."

So, is it true that one often-overlooked way negative emotions can manifest is in your skin's appearance? We asked Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant in dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, if the impact of such emotions can show up on one's skin. But before that, let's find out what science has to say about how the brain and skin are intimately linked.

Skin gets affected by our emotional state

Our skin is deeply connected to our emotions. As you might have noticed, stressful situations tend to show up on our skin. Over the past few decades, more research has emerged to support this connection and the visible impacts of psychological stress. As a result, more and more dermatologists have begun to recognise the connection between mental health and skin health over the years.

According to a study published by mdpi.com in 2021, the concept of skin is more complex than we can expect. Per the study, at first glance, the skin’s surface can be considered to be a passive barrier; but on the contrary, it is more than just what the eye can see, and it is far from this concept. Indeed, the skin is directly connected to the central nervous system, and it can be considered a living sensory receptor organ.

A 2014 study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information documented the intricate relationship between stress and skin conditions since ancient times. It also links psychological stress to the onset or aggravation of multiple skin diseases. The research confirmed skin both as an immediate stress perceiver and as a target of stress responses.

Chronic stress often leads to inflammation, worsening existing skin issues and creating a cycle of discomfort. (Pexels)

Chronic stress can worsen existing skin issues

Dr DM Mahajan says the relationship between emotional well-being and skin health is increasingly recognised as numerous studies suggest that stress and negative emotions can manifest physically on the skin. He says that when you feel tense, your body releases a hormone called cortisol, which is associated with a range of unpleasant side effects.

"When individuals experience stress, the body releases higher levels of cortisol, which can exacerbate conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Chronic stress often leads to inflammation, worsening existing skin issues and creating a cycle of discomfort. Additionally, the gut-skin connection indicates that stress can alter gut bacteria, further contributing to various skin problems," Dr DM Mahajan says.

Ultimately, taking care of emotional well-being is essential not only for achieving mental balance but also for promoting healthier skin. (Pexels)

What you can do

This understanding has led to more holistic approaches in dermatology, emphasising the importance of managing both mental health and skin care, Dr DM Mahajan says.

He adds, "Techniques such as mindfulness practices, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can effectively reduce stress levels and improve overall skin health. Ultimately, taking care of emotional well-being is essential not only for achieving mental balance but also for promoting healthier skin. By addressing the interconnectedness of mind and body, individuals may find significant improvements in their skin conditions."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.