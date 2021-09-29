Balancing emotions for mental health

The days of humans are like ocean waves, they come with highs and lows, a series of ups and downs. The human experience of emotions comprises a wide continuum of feelings, physiological arousal and cognitive appraisal.

Experiencing and expressing emotions are integral parts of life. Some people are adept at navigating this complicated world of human emotions, and for some, emotions remain mysterious, confusing, and difficult to express constructively. “Our emotions are the manifestations of our thoughts and actions. How we feel is often determined by the things going inside and around us. Different people have different triggers -it can be people, places or things, as well as smells, words or colours. Harbouring the right emotions is thus key to maintaining harmony in your mental and physical environment,” says Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor, A wellness Coach, and Founder, Enso Wellness.

Emotional health is a person’s ability to accept and manage feelings through challenge and change. “Your body responds to the way you think, feel, and act. This is one of its kind of mind/body connection. When you are stressed, anxious, or upset, your body reacts in a way that might tell you that something isn’t right,” says Dr Ruhi Satija, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist.

Keep in mind that having good emotional health doesn’t mean you’re always happy or free from negative emotions. It’s about having the skills and resources to manage the ups and downs of day-to-day life. There is potential emotional distress around every corner. “Stressful situations can release a surge of hormones in your body. Everything is controlled by a tiny part of your brain known as the hypothalamus that reacts to a stressor by sending out signals that trigger production of stress hormones. But when chronic stress exposes the body to a relentless stream of cortisol, as happens when stress is constant, cells become desensitized to the hormone, and long-term chronic inflammation damages blood vessels and brain cells and many more diseases,” says Aishwarya Jain, founder, IM Happiness, a wellness NGO.

Stress is part and parcel of life feels Sreeja De Behll, Senior Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Apollo spectra Nehru Enclave, Delhi. She adds, “Stress takes a toll on your body and can elevate the levels of the stress hormone cortisol and set a stage for unwanted ailments such as a stroke, heart attack, and depression, and damages the immune system. Negative emotions can give a tough time to your heart and double the chances of heart disease.”

Emotional health is more of a process than a goal. It isn’t about always being in a good mood. It’s about equipping yourself to deal with the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Embrace emotions“To cope up with these negative emotions is to accept and even embrace our negative states, while at the same time, engaging in activities that can counter-balance these uncomfortable emotions in authentic ways,” says Annantika Vig, Counsellor & Life Coach Expert.

Emotional regulation“Never bottle up your feelings, and speak openly with your family members or friends. Opt for journaling to relieve stress, and note down things that make you happy,” says Behll.

Choose fitnessPhysical activity can nourish both emotional and physical health.”Maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, adequate sleep and eating a healthy and balanced diet,” says Dr Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

Indulge in mindful practicesMeditation is a focused form of guided thought. Yoga and tai chi, while movement-oriented, are also proven stress busters. “Meditation is the key to keeping emotions in check,” says Richa Agnihotri - Wellness Consultant, Emotional Well-being and Energy Healing at Fazlani Natures Nest.

Stay hopefulPositive emotions can be cultivated like flowers, it’s up to us to identify our own mind and reactions to use it for our well-being,” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, senior psychiatrist and founder, Manasthali. Remain confident that your future is filled with the promise of good things to come.