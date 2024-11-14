Nita Ambani says she doesn't have a stylist as Isha Ambani rates her outfit at Tira Beauty event: What they wore

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani attended the star-studded Tira Beauty event in Mumbai last night. The mother-daughter duo won the night with their impeccable fashion choices. While Isha wore a Giorgio Armani custom couture look for the occasion, Nita complemented her daughter in a designer black-and-white outfit. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani attend the Tira Beauty event.

Nita Ambani says she doesn't have a stylist

In a video shared by Sufi Motiwala on Instagram, the influencer who rates celebrity looks asked Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani to rate their looks. While rating Isha's look, Sufi said that his scale is not meant for such outfits and called it ‘100 out of 100’. When he asked Nita to rate her look, she said, “Well, I just wear what I like to wear, I don't have a stylist,” to which Isha exclaimed, “It's 10 on 10.” Let's decode both their OOTDs for the night.

Decoding Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's outfits

Isha Ambani's custom couture Giorgio Armani outfit in a shimmering lavender shade won the internet with its chic boss babe aesthetic. It features a tailored blazer with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and lapels tied into a statement-making bun on the neckline. She wore it with a matching waistcoat and straight-fit pants.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with silver slingback stilettos, sequinned bow-shaped clutch, pink diamond earrings, and matching rings. With her hair tied in a messy, centre-parted ponytail, the entrepreneur chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, muted pink eye shadow, glossy pink-tinted lips, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Nita wore a tweed jacket with a black and white check pattern, a V-neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. She styled the coat with black flared sequinned pants and a stripe-printed shirt. For accessories, she chose black block heels, earrings borrowed from her daughter's closet, and a popcorn Chanel bag that stole the show.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and blowout curls, Nita Ambani chose winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, mauve lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam pick.