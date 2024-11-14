Kareena Kapoor shows how to do justice to archival outfits, pairs her YSL dress with blinding diamonds for beauty event

Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Kiara Advani are the brand ambassadors for Tira Beauty, and they brought their star power to the event in show-stealing outfits. While Kareena showed how to do vintage fashion right, Suhana and Kiara championed wearing solid-colour dresses. Let's decode what the three divas wore. Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Kiara Advani dazzle at the Tira Beauty event.

Vintage dressing queen Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wore a vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002 look by Tom Ford. The dress was produced by Tom Ford at the height of his takeover at YSL and was hated by the French Fashion designer himself. Yves wrote several letters rebuking Tom about it. Bebo shared the pictures with the caption, “Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford.”

Kareena's outfit features an off-the-shoulder silk jacket featuring front button closures, a cinched bodice, a ruffled design on the trims, and ribbon ties cascading down the front. A body-hugging skirt, sheer black stockings, and the infamous So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin completed the outfit.

To complement her stellar outfit, Kareena chose equally incredible jewels adorned with diamonds and emeralds- a choker necklace, rings, and earrings. With her hair left loose in a side parting, the actor chose muted smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and feathered brows for the glam.

What Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan wore?

Kiara painted the town red in a Valentino appliquéd wool blazer and crêpe couture high-rise shorts. The jacket has statement rose embroidered on the cuffs, notch lapels, a double-breasted enclosure on the front, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. She styled the ensemble with gold earrings, bright red So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin, statement rings, a messy ponytail, bright red lips, and striking glam.

Lastly, Suhana Khan embraced the office-chic aesthetic for the beauty event. She wore a deep blue cropped, fitted blazer with retro-style pants. While the jacket has notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, front button closures, and a plunging neckline, the pants have a bell-bottom silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a diamond choker necklace, side-parted blowout tresses, and glowing makeup.