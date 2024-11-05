Shalini Passi’s ‘unique’ bag collection of parrot, teddy bear, flamingo is so valuable you could trade it for a new car
Delhi-based art connoisseur and socialite Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town ever since she appeared on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. A true walking fashion exhibition, Shalini's style is anything but ordinary, featuring standout headpieces, exquisite outfits, and an impressive array of bags. Whether on-screen or in real life, she consistently turns heads with her quirky bag choices, which range from pigeons to cameras.
Her collection is not just quirky and unique but also comes with a hefty price tag that is sure to leave you awestruck. Scroll down to check out some of Shalini Passi's most standout, eye-catching bags. (Also read: Shalini Passi drinks her food? Are liquid diets the next health craze? )
Click camera
In one episode, Shalini is seen carrying a clutch resembling a classic click camera. This crystal-studded handbag is a nostalgic blend of fashion and art, adorned with champagne crystals that perfectly capture the vintage camera shape. This standout piece comes with a hefty price tag of $5,995, which is equivalent to approximately ₹500,000.
Flamingo clutch
In another episode, Shalini showcases a stunning flamingo clutch bag from Judith Leiber Couture. Adorned with crystals in a soft and shimmering array of pinks, this clutch is the perfect accessory for both springtime styles and winter whites. It carries a price tag of SAR 24,461, which is approximately equal to ₹5,400,000.
Brick phone bag
To promote her show on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shalini paired her yellow gown with a striking silver phone-shaped clutch. Judith Leiber Couture's 'Brick Phone' clutch is modelled on retro cell phones from the '80s, handmade in Italy from silver-tone metal and studded with numerous light-catching crystals. The designer's name is 'digitized' on the screen, and a playful 'Call Me' motif adorns the back. It costs $7,280.83, which is approximately ₹600,000
TV test screen bag
A TV test screen as a bag? You bet! Shalini showcased this stunning vintage television clutch during one of her photoshoots. It's a true masterpiece, combining nostalgic knobs and dials with a dazzling crystal test screen design. Priced at SAR 37,644, it's equivalent to about ₹830,000.
Crystal harp clutch
In another eye-catching look, Shalini showcased the Judith Leiber Couture Carnegie Hall Crystal Harp Clutch. It features gold-tone hardware adorned with black, gold, champagne, and mother-of-pearl Austrian crystals on a structured base. A simple push of the top button reveals a gold-leather lining, offering a sleek finish with no pockets. Priced at $3,600, it's roughly equivalent to ₹297,000.
Apart from these, Shalini has also been spotted carrying jellyfish, teddy bears, parrots, roses, dogs and other quirky-shaped bags.
