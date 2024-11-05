Shalini Passi’s ‘unique’ bag collection of parrot, teddy bear, flamingo is so valuable you could trade it for a new car

Delhi-based art connoisseur and socialite Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town ever since she appeared on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. A true walking fashion exhibition, Shalini's style is anything but ordinary, featuring standout headpieces, exquisite outfits, and an impressive array of bags. Whether on-screen or in real life, she consistently turns heads with her quirky bag choices, which range from pigeons to cameras. Check out Shalini Passi's whimsical bag collection and the eye-popping prices behind each piece.(Instagram)

Her collection is not just quirky and unique but also comes with a hefty price tag that is sure to leave you awestruck. Scroll down to check out some of Shalini Passi's most standout, eye-catching bags. (Also read: Shalini Passi drinks her food? Are liquid diets the next health craze? )

Click camera

It costs $5,995, which is equivalent to approximately ₹500,000.(judithleiber.com)

In one episode, Shalini is seen carrying a clutch resembling a classic click camera. This crystal-studded handbag is a nostalgic blend of fashion and art, adorned with champagne crystals that perfectly capture the vintage camera shape. This standout piece comes with a hefty price tag of $5,995, which is equivalent to approximately ₹500,000.

Flamingo clutch

Her flamingo clutch costs ₹5,400,000.(judithleiber.com)

In another episode, Shalini showcases a stunning flamingo clutch bag from Judith Leiber Couture. Adorned with crystals in a soft and shimmering array of pinks, this clutch is the perfect accessory for both springtime styles and winter whites. It carries a price tag of SAR 24,461, which is approximately equal to ₹5,400,000.

Brick phone bag

Brick phone bag costs $7,280.83, which is approximately ₹600,000(judithleiber.com)

To promote her show on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shalini paired her yellow gown with a striking silver phone-shaped clutch. Judith Leiber Couture's 'Brick Phone' clutch is modelled on retro cell phones from the '80s, handmade in Italy from silver-tone metal and studded with numerous light-catching crystals. The designer's name is 'digitized' on the screen, and a playful 'Call Me' motif adorns the back. It costs $7,280.83, which is approximately ₹600,000

TV test screen bag

TV test screen bag is priced at ₹830,000.(judithleiber.com)

A TV test screen as a bag? You bet! Shalini showcased this stunning vintage television clutch during one of her photoshoots. It's a true masterpiece, combining nostalgic knobs and dials with a dazzling crystal test screen design. Priced at SAR 37,644, it's equivalent to about ₹830,000.

Crystal harp clutch

Her crystal harp clutch comes with a price tag of $3,600, roughly equivalent to ₹297,000(judithleiber.com)

In another eye-catching look, Shalini showcased the Judith Leiber Couture Carnegie Hall Crystal Harp Clutch. It features gold-tone hardware adorned with black, gold, champagne, and mother-of-pearl Austrian crystals on a structured base. A simple push of the top button reveals a gold-leather lining, offering a sleek finish with no pockets. Priced at $3,600, it's roughly equivalent to ₹297,000.

Apart from these, Shalini has also been spotted carrying jellyfish, teddy bears, parrots, roses, dogs and other quirky-shaped bags.