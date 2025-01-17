Janhvi Kapoor's best DIY skincare secrets for a fresh look without makeup feature tips from mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor's secret to achieving hydrated and glowing skin when she doesn't want to wear makeup but wants to achieve a fresh and glowing look is an easy 3-step routine. It includes prepping her skin with steaming, making a DIY mask inspired by tips shared by her mother Sridevi, and using almond oil. Janhvi Kapoor begins her day with facial steaming.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's skincare routine for healthy skin in your 50s: From using rose water to her secret cleansing trick

In a clip shared by Khush Mag on YouTube, Janhvi shared her best DIY skincare secrets. She revealed that she follows the routine when her skin is a little tired and she has an important meeting to attend where she will have to wear makeup. Therefore, instead of doing makeup, she follows the 3-step routine to look ‘glowing and fresh’.

Janhvi Kapoor's best DIY skincare secrets

1. Facial Steaming

Janhvi revealed that she steams her face to look fresh. For this step, she covers the bowl and her head for three minutes. This helps open up her pores. Before steaming, she washes her face with normal tap water. The actor did not use any cleanser for this and added, 'It’s great for the skin'.

2. A DIY hydrating mask

For this step, she takes a spoonful of curd/dahi in a bowl. “I like taking the upar ka (upper) malai part because that's super moisturising,” she added in the video. Then, she adds a little bit of honey and seasonal fruit to the curd. In the video, she used one spoonful of mashed-up bananas. She then thoroughly combines the ingredients together and applies the pack to her face.

Then, to remove any tanning or dead skin from her face, Janhvi uses orange. In the video, she took half an orange and squeezed it a little bit so the juice would come out easily. Then, she rubbed the orange on her face on top of the face mask. The actor asked to do the process gently to trigger any irritation.

Janhiv revealed that 50 per cent of the DIY mask is from her mother, the late actor Sridevi. She told her about the yoghurt and the honey. “Then, I just got bored, and I improvised, and I mixed the banana, orange and everything else. Then, it just seemed to like work,” Janhvi added.

3. Using almond oil

JHanhvi revealed that using almond oil on her face is a hack that she and her makeup artist Riviera Lynn discovered. “I take little bit of almond oil and put it under my eyes. It's just super relaxing for your skin,” she said. The actor follows this step with some sunscreen.