Mira Rajput wore the cutest crop top with chunky floral embroidery to do her makeup; it costs 16K

Mira's top came with vibrant bougainvillea flowers

In a recent GRW (get ready with me) makeup tutorial video she posted on Instagram, the star wife was, as always, impeccably dressed. Mira, who is as known for her glamorous looks as she is for her athleisure-inspired wardrobe, sported a playful and romantic white crop top. The top featured pink florals in chunky 3D embroidery made using thick, textured threads and yarns to create a bold, dimensional design. From the designer label Miaminx, the top sells for ₹16,145 on the brand's website.

Take style inspiration from Mira

Embroidery can add a beautiful, unique touch to Western-style tops, like Mira's crop top. Intricate embroidery on a top can be balanced out with solid-coloured pants, skirts, or shorts. Pair a fitted, embroidered top with loose-fitting pants or a flowy skirt for a stylish contrast. Embroidered tops can also be paired with other textures like denim, suede, or leather for added depth. Or throw on a denim or leather jacket to add edge to an embroidered top.

If delicate floral patterns are not you thing, pick a top with geometric patterns, like chevrons or triangles, to add a modern, edgy touch to your look. Whimsical animal designs, like birds or horses, can also add a playful touch to your top. Abstract designs, like swirling patterns or shapes, are also an option.

Remember, the key to successfully incorporating embroidery into tops is to balance it with simplicity and restraint. Let the embroidery be the focal point, and have fun experimenting with different styles and combinations. Avoid over-accessorising, as embroidery can be a statement piece on its own.