Mira Rajput wore the cutest crop top with chunky floral embroidery to do her makeup; it costs ₹16K
Mira Rajput's white top is embroidered with the most beautiful 3D bougainvillea flowers. You can shop online for the exact top. Check out all the details.
Mira Rajput's style is a perfect blend of simple and luxurious. She's often spotted in elegant and sophisticated outfits — from stunning lehengas, sarees, and suits to dresses and gowns — that showcase her personal style. Once again, showing her strong fashion game, Mira Rajput, who is an entrepreneur and is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, wore a chic, fashion-forward crop top look. Also read | Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor in minidresses to Madhuri Dixit and Katrina's glamourous style: Best looks from Ambani bash
Mira's top came with vibrant bougainvillea flowers
In a recent GRW (get ready with me) makeup tutorial video she posted on Instagram, the star wife was, as always, impeccably dressed. Mira, who is as known for her glamorous looks as she is for her athleisure-inspired wardrobe, sported a playful and romantic white crop top. The top featured pink florals in chunky 3D embroidery made using thick, textured threads and yarns to create a bold, dimensional design. From the designer label Miaminx, the top sells for ₹16,145 on the brand's website.
Take style inspiration from Mira
Embroidery can add a beautiful, unique touch to Western-style tops, like Mira's crop top. Intricate embroidery on a top can be balanced out with solid-coloured pants, skirts, or shorts. Pair a fitted, embroidered top with loose-fitting pants or a flowy skirt for a stylish contrast. Embroidered tops can also be paired with other textures like denim, suede, or leather for added depth. Or throw on a denim or leather jacket to add edge to an embroidered top.
If delicate floral patterns are not you thing, pick a top with geometric patterns, like chevrons or triangles, to add a modern, edgy touch to your look. Whimsical animal designs, like birds or horses, can also add a playful touch to your top. Abstract designs, like swirling patterns or shapes, are also an option.
Remember, the key to successfully incorporating embroidery into tops is to balance it with simplicity and restraint. Let the embroidery be the focal point, and have fun experimenting with different styles and combinations. Avoid over-accessorising, as embroidery can be a statement piece on its own.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.