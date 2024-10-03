Mira Rajput's lehenga choli worth 55k is the perfect outfit to enjoy garba nights with friends during Navratri

Navratri celebrations kickstarted on Thursday (October 9). The nine-day festival is celebrated with pomp. During this time, revellers participate in garba events and perform dandiya with friends. You will need a Ghagra choli set for the same. Mira Rajput is here to serve an option for those who embrace subtle elegance. Mira Rajput stuns in an ethnic look perfect for Dandiya nights.

Mira Rajput's ghagra choli set

Navratri is a vibrant festival. While attending garba nights, women dress up in colourful chaniya cholis decked with mirrors, cowrie shells, sequins and applique work. However, if subtlety defines your personal style and you would rather invest in lehengas featuring minimal embroidery and neutral shades, you can check out Mira Rajput's beige lehenga. It features an embroidered blouse, printed lehenga and matching dupatta.

What is the price of Mira Rajput's lehenga?

Mira's lehenga is from the shelves of the designer label Swatti Kapoor. The ensemble is called the Adil Indo Set. Including it in your collection will cost you ₹55,800. While dandiya celebrations are a great place to wear this outfit, you can also save it for wedding season or Diwali celebrations.

The price of Mira Rajput's ensemble.

Decoding the ensemble

The blouse comes in an orange shade featuring colourful stripes of embroidery, a wide neckline, cropped sleeves, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem exposing Mira's midriff. The silk lehenga features an embroidered belt matching the blouse, striped gold embroidery, an A-line ghera, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

Mira draped the silk dupatta on her shoulder to complete the look. The colourful tassels, contrasting printed red borders, and the gold tissue silk embroidered in the middle adds to its beauty.

Mira accessorised the ensemble with statement gold earrings, a polki gold choker necklace, and bracelets. For the glam, she chose a red bindi, feathered brows, glowing skin, rouge-tinted cheeks, mauve pink lips, and mascara-adorned lashes. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a side parting to give the traditional look a finishing touch.