Mira Rajput in semi-sheer dress proves she never misses with her style game; here's what the dress will cost you

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was clicked at the Ajio Luxe Wknd event recently. The 30-year-old proved once again that she never misses with her impeccable style game, as she wore an elegant black knit maxi dress for the occasion. We found its price. Mira Rajput wore this black semi-sheer maxi dress to an event.

Mira Rajput never misses!

Mira took to Instagram to share pictures of her chic look with the caption, “Wearing my stripes and spots for @llwindia @akindbeauty 🖤🤍.” Styled by Edward Lalrempuia, the ensemble she donned is from the shelves of the French luxury ready-to-wear brand Sandro Paris. Mira wore it with minimal jewels, a fuss-free hairdo, and a soft clean-girl makeup look.

What is the price of her outfit?

The Sandro Paris ensemble is available on the brand's official website. It is called the Knit Maxi Dress with Studs. The dress is worth USD 670. Right now, it is available at a discount. It will cost you USD 536, which is approximately ₹46,200.

Mira Rajput's dress is worth ₹46k.

More about Mira's dress

The Sandro Paris sleeveless dress is crafted from a stretch knit maxi dress, allowing it to hug Mira's svelte figure like a second skin. It features a crew neckline, a semi-sheer bodycon silhouette, a ruffled hem, silver metal rivets adorned all over the ensemble, and a maxi hem length reaching right above the ankles.

Mira's outfit is the perfect office-to-evening wear look, which you can don for your Friday board meetings and then rock it during your girl's night out. She further beautified the ensemble with yellow pumps and matching nails that added a pop of colour to the all-black ensemble. Studded silver hoop earrings and diamond rings added the bling factor to the ensemble.

Lastly, Mira tied her hair in a pulled-back twisted bun, and for the soft, clean-girl makeup look, she chose a thin swipe of black eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, muted nude eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, pink lip shade, and feathered brows.